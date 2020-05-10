You are the owner of this article.
Hotels to adopt new cleaning standards in wake of coronavirus outbreak
Michigan-based Amerilodge Group opened a new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel in Michigan City.

Hotels across Northwest Indiana and the country plan to impose new cleaning and safety standards in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The American Hotel & Lodging Association just introduced its "Stay Safe" industry-wide program of enhanced health and safety protocols as hotels look to welcome back guests and employees as the economy reopens.

An advisory council of public health experts and industry leaders developed guidance for a new level of cleanliness following rigorous guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control.

“Safe Stay was developed specifically to ensure enhanced safety for hotels guests and employees. While hotels have always employed demanding cleaning standards, this new initiative will ensure greater transparency and confidence throughout the entire hotel experience,” said Chip Rogers, president and CEO of the American Hotel & Lodging Association. “The industry’s enhanced hotel cleaning practices, social interactions, and workplace protocols will continue to evolve to meet the new health and safety challenges and expectations presented by COVID-19.”

Hotels, which have 7,500 overnight rooms in Northwest Indiana, are a major local employer. The tourism industry employs nearly 50,000 people in Lake County, according to the South Shore Convention and Visitors Authority.

The Region's hotels have been hard-hit during the coronavirus crisis, with record-low occupancy rates and skeleton crews.

As stay-at-home restrictions are lifted in Indiana and across the country, the hotel industry's new "Stay Safe" guidelines cover physical distancing, sanitizing products, cleaning protocols, employee responsibility, and employee and guest health.

“While the hotel industry was one of the first affected by the pandemic, we have collectively stepped up to serve their communities during this public health crisis," Rogers said. "Thousands of hotels across the country, more than half of those small businesses, are working tirelessly during this uncertain time to support their employees, health care workers and first responders. When the time is right, hotels will be ready to safely and eagerly welcome back America’s traveling public."

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

