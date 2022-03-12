Hotworx 24-hour infrared fitness studio bringing 125-degree workouts to Schererville

Drip, drip, drip.

A new way to work out is coming soon to Schererville.

Expect to sweat.

Hotworx, a fast-growing gym chain with more than 25 locations across the United States, will open soon at 25 U.S. 41. It's taking over part of the former Mattress Firm Space at Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street, where it will be tucked between Smoothie King and Athletico in the strip mall.

The gym is filled with saunas where people exercise in high infrared heat. They do 30-minute isometric workouts or 15-minute High-Intensity Interval Training workouts in 125-degree heat.

The 1,800-square-foot gym has eight saunas that can be reserved for blocks of time via an app. It's open 24/7 with an app allowing members to gain access at all hours.

Up to three people can work out in small groups in the saunas, where a virtual instructor on a television screen leads the workout.

"It's infrared heat versus the steam heat in hot yoga," franchise owner Tom O'Grady said. "It's smaller and more individual. Dry heats promote weight loss and detoxification. They have therapeutic benefits like injury recovery and skin rejuvenation. They open up your blood vessels."

Gym members can do yoga, pilates, rowing, biking or elliptical workouts in the saunas.

"The beauty of it is with the HIIT is that it's a really good workout that's only 15 minutes," O'Grady said. "You burn calories, get a good sweat and burn calories throughout the day. The dry heat penetrates at a cellular level. You lose a lot of weight, including water weight."

The gym chain is fast-growing and expects to have 500 locations soon. Hotworx targets working women between the ages of 18 and 50 but is open to everyone.

"A lot of men like the sports pain relief or the isometric workouts," he said. "It's easy to fit into your day. You can be in and out in 15 to 30 minutes or stay as long as you want."

It also has a free weights section that includes dumbbells, kettlebells and ropes.

Members sign up for monthly membership. A pre-sale will take place on April 8 with discounted rates for a limited time.

"We're excited," he said. "There's nothing like it in the area and the Region. Lots of people have been calling and asking about it. It's a good way to augment other workouts, like if you're big into weightlifting. It can help with sore muscles and burn additional calories."

O'Grady compared the virtual classes to Peleton.

"It can be another workout in your routine," he said. "You can do yoga and work on balance and flexibility and strength. There are a myriad of different combinations all at your convenience."

It will include a retail area with clothing, gear, towels, mats, energy drinks, muscle relaxant gels and creams. The Hotworx gym also will have bathrooms, showers, lockers and a vending machine with headbands and gloves to wick up the sweat.

"You can work out with one or two other people to have accountability and consistency," he said. "A group of two or three people can push each other without being intimidating."

It's a way people can break out of a fitness rut.

"The dry heat increases the intensity of the workout," he said. "A lot of people are excited and saying they've got to try this."

O'Grady liked the location at the border of Schererville and Highland because of all the traffic that passes by.

"It's a great location with good traffic and great retailers there," he said. "Schererville is growing and booming but particularly that corridor."

Hotworx will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, visit hotworx.net/studio/Schererville-mainstreetcenter or find the business on Facebook.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.