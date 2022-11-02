Houlihan's abruptly closes in Schererville

Houlihan's, the fern bar-turned-suburban restaurant chain, abruptly closed its location in Schererville Monday.

The Kansas City metro-based chain posted a sign on the door saying to visit its nearest location, in Naperville.

Houlihan's had been at 1550 Indianapolis Blvd. just northwest of the Crossroads of the Nation intersection in Schererville for 15 years. It's in a high-profile spot near the heavily trafficked nexus of U.S. 30 and U.S.41.

Restaurateurs Joe Gilbert and Paul Robinson founded Houlihan's in 1972, serving up steaks, crepes, escargot and booze. The restaurant was originally known as Houlihan's Old Place, as it was located in an erstwhile Houlihan's Clothing Store

It was part of the 1970s fern bar trend in which establishments like TGIFriday's and Maxwell's Plum explicitly catered to a yuppie crowd by classing the joint up, such as by decorating with ferns and other plants.

Steve Carell worked at a Houlihan's in Chicago in the 1980s. Houlihan's then had a "Healthshake" on the menu that was made with raw egg, banana, honey, ice cream and yogurt.

It briefly had the naming rights to Tampa Stadium in 1995, just before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers moved out.

Houlihan's had 92 restaurants nationwide as recently as 2007. Today, the chain has dwindled to 35 locations across the country. Its only remaining restaurant in Indiana is in Noblesville. In Illinois, it only has eateries in Naperville and Champaign. It recently closed its Orland Park location.

The menu mixes classics and contemporary cuisine like spinach dip, stuffed chicken breast, shrimp pasta and meatloaf. It's owned by Fertitta Entertainment, the successor of a company that developed restaurant concepts like Bristol Seafood Grill, Devon Seafood Grill and J. Gilbert's Wood-Fired Steaks.

Previous owner HRI filed for bankruptcy in 2019, citing unfavorable leases, higher labor costs and the expenses of third-party delivery services.