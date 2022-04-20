House of Fabian Floral closes in Valparaiso after 44 years

VALPARAISO — The longtime institution House of Fabian Floral has closed in Valparaiso after 44 years following owner Patrick Fabian's retirement.

The floral shop at 2908 Calumet Ave. has furnished bouquets for some of the most important moments in Region residents' lives: weddings, funerals and anniversaries. Serving Valparaiso and surrounding areas, House of Fabian was known for its high-quality, creative floral designs that often wowed with breathtaking beauty.

"He's been in business for decades," longtime customer Pat Blanco said. "Nobody does floral arrangements as beautiful or unusual as House of Fabian did. Pat would make floral arrangements for Cubs fans. He did big floral arrangements for funerals that were very meaningful to the family. He did so many wedding arrangements. He was very talented."

In addition to flowers, House of Fabian also had gifts, accessories and "treasures from home and abroad."

House of Fabian was a go-to place on Valentine's Day, Mother's Day and other holidays or occasions for celebration. It tailored orders to customers' personal style, whether they preferred understated elegance or something more lavish or ornate.

"I had a friend whose daughters were going to prom. She would call up and say what her daughter's dress looked like and that was all the information she needed to give," she said. "Pat would try to cheer you up, no matter what your request may be. He did many decorations for people in their homes. He was important in so many lives over the years. He meant a lot to people."

Fabian, who founded the floral shop in 1978, could not be reached for comment.

House of Fabian's phone number has been disconnected, and its website is down.

Customers mourned that he was a "beautifully talented man" whose delicate floral creations were "unmatched and irreplaceable."

"Well wishes and happy retirement to Patrick Fabian of House of Fabian: Valparaiso Florist," longtime customer Destination DeLaine Anti Aging Cosmetic posted on social media. "Your premier concierge service was unparalleled and much appreciated. Your shop and staff will be greatly missed. Thank you for decades of beautiful creations."

