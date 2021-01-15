Howard Intervention Center brings autism services for children to Munster

MUNSTER — An Illinois therapy and developmental center for children diagnosed with autism is opening a location in Northwest Indiana next month.

Cara Wilson and Ca’Shawn Morris co-founded Howard Intervention Center in Matteson, Illinois, three years ago and plan to open a center practicing Applied Behavior Analysis in the Region in February.

Wilson, a speech therapist and educator for more than 20 years, was inspired to start the business by what she saw as a lack of results-driven services for the whole family after her son Alonzo missed developmental milestones and displayed autistic tendencies.

“I have spent my entire career working with children who have various challenges, so I am very familiar with what works and what doesn’t, on both the developmental and interpersonal sides," she said. "With HIC, we set out to correct those. And let me tell you, there is no greater motivator than the love of vulnerable children, especially your own."

Wilson and Morris plan to soon open Howard Intervention Center's second location in the White Oak Professional Building at 1630 45th Ave. in Munster.