'Human behavior hacker' to address business crowd

"Human Behavior Hacker" Susan Ibitz will address Region business people at an upcoming talk.

Ibitz will give a presentation from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. Jan. 25 at the IBEW Local 697 union hall at 7200 Mississippi St., Merrillville.

She will tell business leaders about new techniques to read body language and decode behavior.

The Northwest Indiana Influential Women Association will host the educational and networking event on how to interpret people's behavior.

Ibitz serves as a consultant for trial lawyers and criminologists and makes presentations to the corporate world for sales and training. She's lectured internationally on subjects like faces, micro-expressions, body language and behavior analysis.

She's received training from the Central Intelligence Agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the military and hostage negotiators. She went on to coach business people, journalists, politicians, lawyers, insurance firms, human resource professionals and salespeople.

Ibitz said she is "dedicated to assisting governments, companies, and individuals not only understand but recognize hidden emotions, intentions, and potential behaviors."

Breakfast will be served at the presentation. Tickets are $20 for members and $40 for non-members.

For more information or to register, visit nwiiwa.org/events/.