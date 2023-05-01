Local unions came together to mourn the hundreds of steelworkers who have died at the mills along the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

United Steelworkers locals gathered Friday on Workers Memorial Day to grieve and pay tribute to those who have died on the job throughout the mills' history.

"We must make sure we never add a name to that list," said Joe Gutierrez, a retired United Steelworkers Local 1010 officer. "Since opening in 1902, there have been 393 fatalities in the (former Inland Steel) mill. We must leave here inspired and anxious to do what we must to ensure that number doesn't rise."

He urged workplace safety at the Region's steel mills.

"It's more than talk. It's more than words," he said. "It's so very important. It's a mindset that applies to every aspect of our life. If you change your thoughts, you change your life."

Union members have to rely on each other at a time when unions are under fire, Gutierrez said.

"There's an onslaught against unions in this country, where violence and bloodshed have become commonplace," he said. "We must not allow anger to trump civility. We must not allow anger to rule the day. The foundation of the labor movement is that we're brothers and sisters and one in this struggle. We must maintain this relationship with respect and love for each other."

He encouraged USW members at the union hall in Hammond's Hessville neighborhood to watch out for each other while on the job.

"If one person is hurt on the job wherever it occurs, it's a moral affront to a society that calls itself caring and compassionate," he said. "If one person is killed on the job, it wounds the soul of workers everywhere. Management and labor have a duty to ensure that everyone returns home to their family safely and in good health at the end of the day.

"There have been countless steelworker deaths. But hopefully, in this crucible, we can forge a more just society in solidarity for all who labor for their daily bread and build a brighter and safer future for the common good of all."

Cleveland-Cliffs CEO, President and Chairman Lourenco Goncalves said he's always prioritized workplace safety at the mills he's run.

"Of course, everybody wants to go home safely, but the devil is in the details," he said. "You can't just talk the talk. You have to walk the walk."

USW Local 1010 President Don Seifert said more than 100 deaths took place in the first 20 years of the Cleveland-Cliffs Indiana Harbor Works mill's operations in East Chicago, and it remains dangerous.

"We've added 44 names to that (memorial) wall in my 47 years," he said. "Three hundred ninety-three deaths is a huge number for any facility, even one that's been here for 120 years. We must not forget the past and those tragedies. We must speak up to prevent workplace injuries and be dedicated to never add another name to that wall. No one should hear that the person they love isn't coming home in 2023. Zero fatalities is achievable."

The issue affects almost everyone in the Region, he said.

"We recognize and honor members on that wall," he said. "They have families. Whatever people themselves have done in their careers, they might have family, grandparents, sons or daughters who work in the mill. They deserve to have their loved ones come home at the end of the day. Safety is tangible, something we must strive for in every hour or every day while we work."