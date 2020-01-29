Hutton & Hutton Architects & Engineers in Hammond marks 125 years

A Hammond architecture firm has spanned three centuries but shows no signs of slowing down.

Hutton & Hutton Architects & Engineers marks its 125th anniversary this year. Founded in 1895, the five-generation family-owned firm, now run by the leading principals William Hutton of the fourth generation and Justin Hutton of the fifth generation, has a main office in Hammond and a satellite office in Chicago.

It's been around so long it once partnered with noted architect and Chicago city planner Daniel Burnham, who was famous as director of works for the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 and his immortal injunction to "make no small plans."

The firm designs hospital, health care, educational, municipal, commercial and other projects in nine states: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Colorado.

"We care about what we do," Justin Hutton said. "We listen to our clients."

In Indiana, Hutton & Hutton has designed several landmarks, including the Boone County Courthouse in central Indiana, which was erected in 1912 and boasts some of the largest monolithic limestone columns in the United States.

