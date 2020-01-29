Hutton & Hutton Architects & Engineers in Hammond marks 125 years

A Hammond architecture firm has spanned three centuries but shows no signs of slowing down.
Hutton & Hutton Architects & Engineers marks its 125th anniversary this year. Founded in 1895, the five-generation family-owned firm, now run by the leading principals William Hutton of the fourth generation and Justin Hutton of the fifth generation, has a main office in Hammond and a satellite office in Chicago.
It's been around so long it once partnered with noted architect and Chicago city planner Daniel Burnham, who was famous as director of works for the World's Columbian Exposition of 1893 and his immortal injunction to "make no small plans."
The firm designs hospital, health care, educational, municipal, commercial and other projects in nine states: Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Kentucky, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, North Carolina and Colorado.
"We care about what we do," Justin Hutton said. "We listen to our clients."
In Indiana, Hutton & Hutton has designed several landmarks, including the Boone County Courthouse in central Indiana, which was erected in 1912 and boasts some of the largest monolithic limestone columns in the United States.
The company has won a number of awards, such as ENR Midwest Healthcare Best Project. It has not done much marketing, growing instead from repeat clients and word of mouth.
Hutton & Hutton has grown substantially over the last decade, working on projects like a lakefront mixed-use development with a hotel and condos in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.
Justin Hutton said the firm hopes to hire two more employees this year as it seeks to capture a wide market area for projects, such as educational and university buildings.
Hutton attributes the company's remarkable longevity to customer care.
"Customer service is important to any business, whether calling people back or prompt decision-making," he said. "You also need to take care of your employees, who are your best asset. It's amazing we've been in business this long. We're very fortunately and very thankful for everyone we've come into contact with."
For more more information, visit www.hhaes.com.
Gallery: Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour
A gallery from the Shoreline Sightseeing Architecture River Tour in Chicago. More information available at shorelinesightseeing.com.