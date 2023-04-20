A proposed hydrogen hub would potentially bring significant jobs and investment to the BP Whiting Refinery.

A regional coalition that includes BP, NiSource, ArcelorMittal, Purdue University Northwest, the state of Indiana and the state of Illinois filed an application last week with the U.S. Department of Energy to bring a hydrogen hub to the Midwest.

"The job creation should be significant at the Whiting refinery if hydrogen takes off," BP spokesman Joshua Hicks said. "If Whiting becomes this integrated low-carbon energy hub, that's going to mean a lot more jobs — long-term jobs."

The Midwest Alliance for Clean Hydrogen is pursuing federal funds from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to develop a regional clean hydrogen production and distribution hub. They are pitching hydrogen as essential to making the country zero-emission by 2050 and to clean up carbon-intensive industries like steelmaking.

"The idea is to turn the entire region into a major player in the hydrogen space," Hicks said.

Hydrogen could be produced at the BP Whiting Refinery, which already uses hydrogen in the refining process to make gasoline, diesel, jet fuel and other fuels.

"The refinery uses hydrogen in its own operations, which could be used as an anchor for demand," Hicks said. "We could potentially start with our own refinery and have a proof of concept there so others would come to us and say they'd like to use hydrogen too."

BP has been working to diversify its portfolio in recent years, including with green energy, electric vehicle charging stations and a wider retail footprint. Its refineries also could diversify beyond the fuels they've traditionally produced to make lower-carbon products like hydrogen.

"It's the whole concept of the integrated low-carbon energy hub," Hicks said. "It's not just a refinery anymore. It becomes an integrated low-carbon energy hub that's making more than just gasoline, diesel and jet fuel being update to make green hydrogen potentially."

The goal would be to produce an abundant supply for zero-carbon hydrogen that would help hard-to-decarbonize industries like agriculture, aviation, transportation and the steel mills in Northwest Indiana. The coalition touts its central location that makes it ideal for distribution.

More than 60 public and private partners are taking part in the project, including Ameren Illinois, the Argonne National Laboratory, Chicago State University, ComEd, the Detroit/Wayne County Port Authority, Governors State University, the Illinois Institute of Technology, Nicor Gas, Northwestern University and the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

“The Midwest continues to be a leader in the clean energy economy, from Illinois’ passage of the Climate and Equitable Jobs Act to multi-state initiatives like MachH2 that redefine what it means to be climate-conscious in our ever-changing economy,” said Illinois Governor JB Pritzker. “This partnership — which exemplifies Midwestern innovation and leadership — is a crucial step towards establishing an effective clean hydrogen economy in the region while also creating stable, well-paying jobs, and laying the foundation for a cleaner Illinois for future generations.”

The U.S. Department of Energy is expected to select six to 10 regional hubs this year. BP potentially could pursue hydrogen production even if the Upper Midwest isn't selected but the federal funds would definitely help launch such a project, Hicks said.

For more information, visit MachH2.com.