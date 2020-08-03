I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant coming to Merrillville

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A new Chipotle-like chain restaurant specializing in loaded bowls of macaroni and cheese is coming to Merrillville.

I Heart Mac & Cheese, which recently opened its first Indiana location in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield, plans to open four more Indiana locations, in West Lafayette, Lawrence, Greenwood and Merrillville.

The fast-casual chain makes customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with cheeses like Swiss, American, mozzarella, muenster, white cheddar, pepper jack and Parmesan.

"Chef-inspired" add-ins include short-rib, meatballs, bacon, pulled pork, corn, jalapeños, scallions, roasted red peppers, quinoa and tater tots. The bowls also can be topped with sauces like buffalo, pesto, sesame ginger, mango habenero and, of course, cheese.

The 4-year-old South Florida-based chain has been opening new restaurants in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas.

Franchisees Shaleen and Seema Bhatnagar plan to introduce the concept to Northwest Indiana.