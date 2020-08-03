I Heart Mac & Cheese restaurant coming to Merrillville

A new Chipotle-like chain restaurant specializing in loaded bowls of macaroni and cheese is coming to Merrillville.
I Heart Mac & Cheese, which recently opened its first Indiana location in the Indianapolis suburb of Westfield, plans to open four more Indiana locations, in West Lafayette, Lawrence, Greenwood and Merrillville.
The fast-casual chain makes customizable made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls with cheeses like Swiss, American, mozzarella, muenster, white cheddar, pepper jack and Parmesan.
"Chef-inspired" add-ins include short-rib, meatballs, bacon, pulled pork, corn, jalapeños, scallions, roasted red peppers, quinoa and tater tots. The bowls also can be topped with sauces like buffalo, pesto, sesame ginger, mango habenero and, of course, cheese.
The 4-year-old South Florida-based chain has been opening new restaurants in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and Texas.
Franchisees Shaleen and Seema Bhatnagar plan to introduce the concept to Northwest Indiana.
“I Heart Mac & Cheese is the perfect opportunity to help us diversify our businesses portfolio. We are excited to bring our years of retail experience into our restaurants,” Bhatnager said.
The chain, which also serves grilled cheese sandwiches, is looking to expand to strip malls, mall kiosks and food courts. It started in 2016 and has since been growing nationwide.
“I Heart Mac & Cheese is a fun, attractive concept and an affordable franchise model that is easy to operate, with support systems in place to help our partners be successful,” said Stephen Giordanella, I Heart Mac & Cheese CEO and Chairman. “We are thrilled to continue growing our brand with partners that share our same beliefs and value our innovative concept, food quality and diverse menu.”
For more information, visit iheartmacandcheese.com.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.