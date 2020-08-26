Icarus sculpture takes flight at LaPorte County Historical Society Museum

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LaPorte native Roland Hockett, an artist now based out of Panama City, Florida who has exhibited his work internationally, donated a sculpture of Icarus to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

Icarus is, of course, the figure from Greek mythology who crafted wings of feathers and wax and flew too close to the sun to the point where the wax melted, causing him to crash back down to the earth in a cautionary metaphor that's been taught as part of high school curricula for generations.

Hockett, a LaPorte High School graduate who later taught art there after graduating from college, donated a 9-foot copper sculpture of the mythological figure. Fern Eddy Schultz, the LaPorte County Historian and a LaPorte County Historical Society board member, established contact with Hockett about two years ago about showing some of his work in his hometown.

He has since exhibited at and donated artwork to the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte. He also gave a signed drawing from his sketchbook to Reagan Buchanan, the 11-year-old son of board member Drew Buchanan and his wife Jamie, who wrote a short recap of the Icarus story to display as a caption with the sculpture.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required.