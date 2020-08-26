 Skip to main content
Icarus sculpture takes flight at LaPorte County Historical Society Museum
urgent

Museum Director Keri Teller Jakubowski, from left, LaPorte County Historian Fern Eddy Schultz, Reagan Buchanan, Board President Bruce Johnson and Board Vice President Gary Ashby pose for a photo at the unveiling of the Icarus sculpture at the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

LaPorte native Roland Hockett, an artist now based out of Panama City, Florida who has exhibited his work internationally, donated a sculpture of Icarus to the LaPorte County Historical Society Museum.

Icarus is, of course, the figure from Greek mythology who crafted wings of feathers and wax and flew too close to the sun to the point where the wax melted, causing him to crash back down to the earth in a cautionary metaphor that's been taught as part of high school curricula for generations.

Hockett, a LaPorte High School graduate who later taught art there after graduating from college, donated a 9-foot copper sculpture of the mythological figure. Fern Eddy Schultz, the LaPorte County Historian and a LaPorte County Historical Society board member, established contact with Hockett about two years ago about showing some of his work in his hometown.

He has since exhibited at and donated artwork to the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave. in LaPorte. He also gave a signed drawing from his sketchbook to Reagan Buchanan, the 11-year-old son of board member Drew Buchanan and his wife Jamie, who wrote a short recap of the Icarus story to display as a caption with the sculpture.

The museum is open from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Masks are required.

Tickets are $5 for adults and $4 for seniors over 60. Children get in free.

For more information, call 219-324-6767 or info@laportecountyhistory.org

