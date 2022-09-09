Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White to play Hard Rock Casino

The Trinity of Terror Tour is bringing three horror-themed bands to the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana.

Ice Nine Kills, Black Veil Brides and Motionless in White will play the Hard Rock Live Venue at 5400 W. 29th Ave. in Gary on Nov. 13. All three bands will play full-length, full-production sets at the concert, which also will feature special guest Atreyu.

Doors open at 5:30 p.m.

The Trinity of Terror show features the Boston-based heavy metal band Ice Nine Kills, named after the fictional weaponized state of water in the Kurt Vonnegut Jr. novel "Cat's Cradle."

"Ice Nine Kills, best known for its horror-inspired lyrics, was formed in its earliest incarnation in 2000 by high school friends Spencer Charnas and Jeremy Schwartz," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "The band is very theatrical in terms of lyric and tone. Their stage show involves a lot of theatrics as the band comes from a more rock ‘n roll kind of world with big guitar solos and gang vocals."

The rock act Black Veil Brides hails from Hollywood, California while the heavy metal band Motionless in White is straight out of Scranton, Pennsylvania.

"Black Veil Brides, formed in 2006 in Cincinnati, Ohio, is currently composed of lead vocalist Andy Biersack, rhythm guitarist and violinist Jinxx, lead guitarist Jake Pitts, drummer Christian 'CC' Coma and bassist Lonny Eagleton," Hard Rock Casino said in a press release. "Formed in 2005, Motionless in White consists of Chris 'Motionless' Cerulli, Ryan Sitkowski, Ricky 'Horror' Olson, Vinny Mauro, and Justin Morrow. Their band’s name is derived from the Eighteen Visions song 'Motionless and White.'"

Tickets for the 21 and up show cost $69.50. It's fully seated.

For more information, call 219-228-2383 or visit hardrockcasinonorthernindiana.com.