Ice sculpting show carves out place as annual event in LaPorte

The LaPorte County Historical Society Museum's Ice Sculpting Show has carved its place as an annual event that coincides with LaPorte's WinterFest celebration.

Ice sculptors will again take chisels, blow torches and chainsaws to turn large ice blocks into chilly masterpieces for the second annual Ice Sculpting Show between 9 a.m. and noon on Jan. 25 on the front lawn of the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave in LaPorte.

City’s Pure Ice in LaPorte is providing the ice for the event, which is free and open to the public. Museum admission also will be free during the event because of a donation by City's Pure Ice owner Bud Lies.

"The ice carvers belong to the Michiana Ice Carvers Artisans, a group of ice carvers from Northwest Indiana and Southwest Michigan whose goal is to advance the art of ice sculpture and to educate the public and future carvers," the museum said in a press release. "Five of the ice carvers will follow-up with a team competition in the 2020 Ice Alaska World Ice Art Championships in Fairbanks, Alaska, in February."

The museum will display an exhibit about the local ice industry, with information about the many ice harvesting companies that once operated in LaPorte County before refrigerators went electric and became tools of the trade.