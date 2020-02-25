You are the owner of this article.
IDEM to host public meeting on U.S. Steel Gary Works draft air permit
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management will host a public meeting Thursday on a plan U.S. Steel has to switch its combustion fuel train equipment from oil to 100% natural gas supplemental firing at the Gary Works steel mill at 1 N. Broadway on the Lake Michigan lakeshore.

The Pittsburgh-based steelmaker seeks to adjust its existing air permit to reflect that two boilers at the steel mill would get supplemental power from burning natural gas instead of fuel oil. U.S. Steel said there "will be no changes to the electric generation systems, total heat input to thee boilers, or steam generating capacity."

U.S. Steel estimates the switch to cheaper and cleaner-burning natural gas will result in a net decrease of 36.6 tons of hazardous air pollutants per year, including a decline of 142.64 tons a year in carbon dioxide emissions. Sulfur dioxide emissions from the steel mill would fall by an estimated 2,174.77 tons per year.

The public can review the permit, ask questions and discuss the plans with Indiana Department of Environmental Management staff at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. The public hearing will take place at the Gary Area Career Center at 1800 E. 35th Ave. in Gary.

People get a 30-day window through March 24 to submit public comments on the plan, which would require U.S. Steel to install new equipment and natural gas piping at its flagship mill in Gary.

To read the permit online, visit in.gov/idem/files/notice_20200315_air_42193d.pdf.

