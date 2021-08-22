IEDC names new executive vice president

The Indiana Economic Development Corp., the state agency that leads Indiana's economic development efforts, has named a new executive vice president.
Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chamber tapped David Rosenberg to serve as executive vice president of the IEDC.
“I’m excited to welcome David to the executive team, where we will provide leadership and oversight for several important IEDC initiatives and focus areas,” Chambers said. “His past experience has prepared him well for this role, and I look forward to collaborating with him and the rest of the team in continuing to make Indiana the best place to do business.”
Rosenberg most recently served as vice president of operations for the Market Street Group consulting firm. He previously worked as deputy chief of staff and director of enterprise development for the city of Indiana during the Greg Ballard administration. He managed billions of dollars of projects and represented the city at the Indiana Statehouse and City-County Council.
He also served as the Indianapolis Public Schools operations officer, where he directed more than nine million square feet of property, and he oversaw the development of the Bottleworks District along Massachusetts Avenue.
In his new role, Rosenberg will lead projects including the Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative. He's tasked with advancing economic development, developing the workforce, improving quality of life, encouraging entrepreneurship, building Indiana's economy and creating more economic opportunities for Indiana residents.
The Indiana University graduate lives in Zionsville and volunteers in the community, including with the Marion County Dedicated eLearning Network and Indy Chamber's Business Equity for Indy Committee.
