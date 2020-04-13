You are the owner of this article.
Iger again steering coronavirus-battered Disney weeks after Hammond native took over as CEO
Bob Chapek, right, the new CEO of The Walt Disney Co., is pictured with his predecessor, Bob Iger, at Disney's Star Wars: Galaxies Edge park. Iger is taking back CEO responsibilities during the coronavirus crisis. 

Life takes unexpected twists and turns. 

Hammond native Bob Chapek, a 1977 graduate of Clark High School, rose through the corporate ranks at the Walt Disney Co. for decades before being named the seventh CEO of the Burbank, California-based global entertainment giant in late February. Just a few weeks later, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, stay-at-home orders were imposed worldwide, and Disney's business took a nosedive as movie theaters shuttered and cruise ships stayed docked.

Now Chapek's predecessor, Bob Iger, has resumed leading the company to guide Disney through the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to widely published media reports. The New York Times reported that Iger has "effectively" returned to running the company.

"After a few weeks of letting Mr. Chapek take charge, Mr. Iger smoothly reasserted control, BlueJeans video call by BlueJeans video call," The New York Times reported.

“A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!” Iger told The New York Times in an email.

Chapek remains formal CEO of Disney, which has imposed widespread furloughs, cuts and spending freezes while its theme parks are closed and its movies are on hold. But the coronavirus crisis has put him in a difficult position.

Chapek, an IU grad, has worked at Disney since 1993 and overseen its travel and leisure businesses, six resorts around the world, its cruise line, vacation offerings, and global consumer products operations that include toys, digital games, Disney Stores, e-commerce, apps, apparel, home goods and the world's largest children's print publisher.

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

