Life takes unexpected twists and turns.

Hammond native Bob Chapek, a 1977 graduate of Clark High School, rose through the corporate ranks at the Walt Disney Co. for decades before being named the seventh CEO of the Burbank, California-based global entertainment giant in late February. Just a few weeks later, the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, stay-at-home orders were imposed worldwide, and Disney's business took a nosedive as movie theaters shuttered and cruise ships stayed docked.

Now Chapek's predecessor, Bob Iger, has resumed leading the company to guide Disney through the COVID-19 public health crisis, according to widely published media reports. The New York Times reported that Iger has "effectively" returned to running the company.

"After a few weeks of letting Mr. Chapek take charge, Mr. Iger smoothly reasserted control, BlueJeans video call by BlueJeans video call," The New York Times reported.

“A crisis of this magnitude, and its impact on Disney, would necessarily result in my actively helping Bob [Chapek] and the company contend with it, particularly since I ran the company for 15 years!” Iger told The New York Times in an email.