Ignite the Region event will discuss economic strategy, feature Congressman Visclosky

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwest Indiana Forum will host an update on its "Ignite the Region" strategy featuring a keynote address from longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky.

The event will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it also will be streamed online starting at 3:45 p.m.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, tables and seating will maintain social distancing guidelines," the forum said in its event announcement. "Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be readily available."

The Portage-based, privately funded economic development agency that serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana has been working with various community partners over the past two years on its Ignite the Region plan. The strategy focuses on business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, human talent, infrastructure and placemaking to make the Region a more desirable place to live. Various teams will share their progress attracting investment and people to Northwest Indiana.

A copy of the “Ignite the Region: Northwest Indiana’s Strategy for Economic Transformation” plan can be viewed on the Northwest Indiana Forum website at www.nwiforum.org.