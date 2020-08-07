You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ignite the Region event will discuss economic strategy, feature Congressman Visclosky
top story urgent

Ignite the Region event will discuss economic strategy, feature Congressman Visclosky

{{featured_button_text}}
Ignite the Region event will discuss economic strategy, feature Congressman Visclosky

NWI Forum President and CEO Heather Ennis gives a crowd of businesspeople at Avalon Manor in Hobart an update on the Ignite the Region plan last year.

 Joseph S. Pete

The Northwest Indiana Forum will host an update on its "Ignite the Region" strategy featuring a keynote address from longtime U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky. 

The event will take place between 3 and 5 p.m. Aug. 20 at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic, it also will be streamed online starting at 3:45 p.m.

"In accordance with COVID-19 protocols, tables and seating will maintain social distancing guidelines," the forum said in its event announcement. "Masks will be required and hand sanitizer will be readily available."

The Portage-based, privately funded economic development agency that serves seven counties in Northwest Indiana has been working with various community partners over the past two years on its Ignite the Region plan. The strategy focuses on business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, human talent, infrastructure and placemaking to make the Region a more desirable place to live. Various teams will share their progress attracting investment and people to Northwest Indiana.

A copy of the “Ignite the Region: Northwest Indiana’s Strategy for Economic Transformation” plan can be viewed on the Northwest Indiana Forum website at www.nwiforum.org.

Tickets for the update are $30 for in-person attendance and $20 for online viewing.

Register online at ignitetheregionupdatereception_august20.eventbrite.com or at the news and events page at nwiforum.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts