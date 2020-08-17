Ignite the Region event with Congressman Visclosky postponed over coronavirus restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Northwest Indiana Forum is postponing an update on its "Ignite the Region" strategy because of COVID-19 regulations.

The event was planned for Thursday at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, as well as online.

"Due to the recent restrictions imposed on events over 100 persons by the Porter County Health Department, and other logistical constraints, we’ve made the decision to postpone the Ignite the Region Reception Update ... We are working with our speakers and event partners to reschedule this event. Tickets purchased for the event will be honored at the new event," the forum announced.

The Portage-based nonprofit economic development agency, which is funded privately by businesses and serves seven counties across Northwest Indiana, has been working with various municipal, business and community leaders over the past two years on its Ignite the Region economic development plan. The new Region-wide strategy focuses on business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, human talent, infrastructure and placemaking to make the Region a more sought-after place to live.