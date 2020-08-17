Ignite the Region event with Congressman Visclosky postponed over coronavirus restrictions

The Northwest Indiana Forum is postponing an update on its "Ignite the Region" strategy because of COVID-19 regulations.
The event was planned for Thursday at the Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, as well as online.
"Due to the recent restrictions imposed on events over 100 persons by the Porter County Health Department, and other logistical constraints, we’ve made the decision to postpone the Ignite the Region Reception Update ... We are working with our speakers and event partners to reschedule this event. Tickets purchased for the event will be honored at the new event," the forum announced.
The Portage-based nonprofit economic development agency, which is funded privately by businesses and serves seven counties across Northwest Indiana, has been working with various municipal, business and community leaders over the past two years on its Ignite the Region economic development plan. The new Region-wide strategy focuses on business development and marketing, entrepreneurship and innovation, human talent, infrastructure and placemaking to make the Region a more sought-after place to live.
When the Ignite the Region update meeting finally does take place, speakers will cover economic development this year, Impact Labs, the NWI Biz Hub, growing demand for agriculture, trains, planes, brownfields, and waterways. The NWI Forum plans to announce more information about the rescheduled and reformatted meeting over the next few weeks.
"We are excited about this update event and the progress that has been made around the Ignite the Region strategic plan over the past twelve months," NWI Forum said in a press release. "We look forward to reporting all the accomplishments that are occurring throughout our region."
For more information, contact NWI Forum Director of Marketing Raeann Trakas at rtrakas@nwiforum.org or 219-763-6303, ext. 181.
