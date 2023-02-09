Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning has donated nearly $50,000 for breast cancer care in Northwest Indiana.

The heating and air conditioning contractor in Cedar Lake has donated for more than a decade to Community Healthcare System's Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster.

Since 2011, it has given money to help fight breast cancer by helping them get diagnostic imaging at the Women's Diagnostic Center. It donates a portion of the installation and service calls it gets during Breast Cancer Awareness Month every fall.

Illiana Heating & Air Conditioning owners Kevin Frump and Dan Krygsheld recently presented a check of $4,750 from the funds collected in October to Mary Nicholson, the medical director of Community Hospital Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster and regional director of Breast Imaging Services for Community Healthcare System. That donation boosted the cumulative amount Illiana has given over the past 12 years to the $50,000 threshold.

“Illiana’s commitment to support the Women’s Diagnostic Center every year without fail — even through the COVID-19 pandemic — is something to behold,” Nicholson said. “We are extremely grateful to them because these annual donations mean more early detections, which means more lives can be saved.”

The Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System administer 3D mammography that gives patients back results on the same day. Breast cancer, one of the leading killers of women, is more treatable with better outcomes if diagnosed earlier via routine mammography.

Community Healthcare System said it can now start treatment for breast cancer just days after an initial diagnosis.

For more information, visit comhs.org/services/womens-care/womens-diagnostic-centers.