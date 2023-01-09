Illinois cannabis dispensary sales climbed to record high of $1.5 billion last year

Adult-use cannabis dispensary sales soared to a record high in Illinois last year.

Dispensaries statewide, including the Mission Calumet City Cannabis Dispensary by the River Oaks Mall and Windy City Cannabis in Homewood, collectively set records in all categories, including items sold, sales totals by month and sales to both Illinois and out-of-state residents.

Dispensaries sold $1.55 billion worth of product last year. That's up 12% as compared to 2021 and 131% as compared to 2020, the year cannabis sales for recreational use were first legalized in Illinois.

The state now has 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries, many of which are located in Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area.

“When I signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act into law in 2019, we set out on an ambitious goal: to create the most equitable and economically prosperous cannabis industry in the nation. Our data from 2022 shows that we are well on our way towards making that idea a reality,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Not only did we break our previous sales record by more than 12% with a total of more than $1.5 billion, we also saw the first of our social equity adult-use cannabis dispensaries open their doors for business — paving the way for an even stronger 2023.”

Illinois is now reviewing 189 conditional licensees, which can start selling cannabis for adult use when they get their full licenses from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Another round of applications for licenses will be accepted starting on Jan. 30.

Last year, dispensaries in Illinois sold 36.4 million items, up 20% over the previous year. More than $1 billion in cannabis was sold to Illinois residents while sales to out-of-state residents reached $479 million, which was up 10% from the previous year.

Illinois dispensaries exceeded 2021 sales figures by November as the business continue to bud.

“This marks the second straight year that Illinois’ adult-use cannabis industry has seen record-setting growth, and we are excited for what the future holds for the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” said Mario Treto Jr., secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We are optimistic the industry will only continue to flourish in 2023, as we welcome more dispensaries to Illinois.”