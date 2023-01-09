 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

Illinois cannabis dispensary sales climbed to record high of $1.5 billion last year

  • Updated
  • 0
Illinois cannabis dispensary sales climb to record $1.5 billion

Mission Dispensaries in Calumet City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Adult-use cannabis dispensary sales soared to a record high in Illinois last year.

Dispensaries statewide, including the Mission Calumet City Cannabis Dispensary by the River Oaks Mall and Windy City Cannabis in Homewood, collectively set records in all categories, including items sold, sales totals by month and sales to both Illinois and out-of-state residents.

Dispensaries sold $1.55 billion worth of product last year. That's up 12% as compared to 2021 and 131% as compared to 2020, the year cannabis sales for recreational use were first legalized in Illinois.

The state now has 113 adult use cannabis dispensaries, many of which are located in Chicago and the greater Chicagoland area.

“When I signed the Cannabis Regulation and Tax Act into law in 2019, we set out on an ambitious goal: to create the most equitable and economically prosperous cannabis industry in the nation. Our data from 2022 shows that we are well on our way towards making that idea a reality,” Gov. JB Pritzker said. “Not only did we break our previous sales record by more than 12% with a total of more than $1.5 billion, we also saw the first of our social equity adult-use cannabis dispensaries open their doors for business — paving the way for an even stronger 2023.”

People are also reading…

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Illinois is now reviewing 189 conditional licensees, which can start selling cannabis for adult use when they get their full licenses from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. Another round of applications for licenses will be accepted starting on Jan. 30.

Last year, dispensaries in Illinois sold 36.4 million items, up 20% over the previous year. More than $1 billion in cannabis was sold to Illinois residents while sales to out-of-state residents reached $479 million, which was up 10% from the previous year.

Illinois dispensaries exceeded 2021 sales figures by November as the business continue to bud.

“This marks the second straight year that Illinois’ adult-use cannabis industry has seen record-setting growth, and we are excited for what the future holds for the most equitable cannabis industry in the country,” said Mario Treto Jr., secretary of the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation. “We are optimistic the industry will only continue to flourish in 2023, as we welcome more dispensaries to Illinois.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Bed Bath & Beyond Considers Options Including Bankruptcy

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts