Illinois International International Port District Director to address Calumet Area Industrial Commission

The new Illinois International Port District Director Erik Varela will address the Calumet Area Industrial Commission at an upcoming luncheon.

Varela will give the keynote address at 11:30 a.m. June 8 at the Harborside International Golf Course at 11001 S. Doty Ave. East on Chicago's South Side. He will address the new master plan for the port, significant capital projects that are being planned and other current events.

The international port on Lake Calumet links rivers and canals to the Great Lakes, helping move a variety of cargos all the way from the St. Lawrence Seaway to the Gulf of Mexico.

Varela has served as executive director of the Illinois International Port Authority since September 2021. Before that, he was senior director of public affairs for Union Pacific Railroad and has also worked at various levels of local government.

The Calumet Area Industrial Commission represents companies in the Calumet Region, which spans Chicago's South Side, south suburban Cook County and Northwest Indiana. More than 1,500 manufacturing companies in nearly 50 industrial sectors operate in the Calumet Region.

More than 83,000 factory workers make products for the food, chemical, glass, paper, automotive, steel and metal fabrication sectors.

Tickets are $35 for members and $40 for non-members. For more information, visit calumetareaindustrial.com or call 773-928-6000.

