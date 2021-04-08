Illinois migration continues to boost NWI home sales

Lyons said some sellers want a longer or a shorter closing time or make other creative changes in the offers.

"It's not just 'ready, fire, aim' with the price, and I don't think it's going to get better. I thought it would calm down a bit this year, but I was wrong. Now, I'm hoping it will soften a bit in 2022, but it's hard to say. If you are thinking about selling your house, now is a good time to do it. About 99% of the country has the same inventory problem we do."

Peter Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which represents about 2,200 members in 500 offices in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, said things got slightly worse in February in terms of inventory.

The number of homes sold was up 3.5% in February compared to a year ago, but down 9.7% from January. Novak said the winter weather might have been a factor, and the sales could rebound with the March data. Despite the drop in the number of sales, the average sale price was up 9.1%.

"Normally we see an uptick in the warmer months, but it remains to be seen if that will happen," Novak said. "When you look at the year so far, I wouldn't read too much into it. Buyer demand is strong, and they are competing fiercely for homes. Demand would be more robust if we had more homes for sale."