Illinois migration continues to boost NWI home sales

Will the last person leaving Illinois for Northwest Indiana please turn out the lights?
The migration of people escaping Illinois' higher taxes and cost of living continues to fuel a sellers' market in the Hoosier State because of the shortage of homes to sell here. This lack of inventory is causing a meteoric rise in sale prices, even when the number of actual sales doesn't increase much or even drops.
"The listings are down from a year ago," said Jeff Lyons, owner of the Lyons Group real estate office in Valparaiso. "In normal times, the monthly price increase would be about 2.5%, but the 9% increase in February is the result of low inventory and high demand.
"We have so many people moving here from Illinois that it is causing pressure on the market and the price to go up. The reason it is such a strong market is interest rates are so low, so you can get more house for your money."
Interest rates are hovering around 3%, which is good news for buyers and makes conditions not so completely lopsided for sellers, Lyons said. It creates an unusual "hurry up and wait" atmosphere for Realtors.
"We have moments of boredom and then of sheer terror because, when a home is listed, we have to get in it as soon as we can to see it, and then race back to the office or our computer to get an offer in. It's so competitive, agents have to get creative when making an offer. It's more than just the amount of money."
Lyons said some sellers want a longer or a shorter closing time or make other creative changes in the offers.
"It's not just 'ready, fire, aim' with the price, and I don't think it's going to get better. I thought it would calm down a bit this year, but I was wrong. Now, I'm hoping it will soften a bit in 2022, but it's hard to say. If you are thinking about selling your house, now is a good time to do it. About 99% of the country has the same inventory problem we do."
Peter Novak, CEO of the Greater Northwest Indiana Association of Realtors, which represents about 2,200 members in 500 offices in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton, Jasper, Starke and Pulaski counties, said things got slightly worse in February in terms of inventory.
The number of homes sold was up 3.5% in February compared to a year ago, but down 9.7% from January. Novak said the winter weather might have been a factor, and the sales could rebound with the March data. Despite the drop in the number of sales, the average sale price was up 9.1%.
"Normally we see an uptick in the warmer months, but it remains to be seen if that will happen," Novak said. "When you look at the year so far, I wouldn't read too much into it. Buyer demand is strong, and they are competing fiercely for homes. Demand would be more robust if we had more homes for sale."
"It's such a one-sided market, it makes it a tough situation for buyers," he said. "It's better than having high inventory and low demand, but this makes it tough to work out a deal. Even if you make a good offer, it might not be good enough. Financing and the speed of getting things done are also factors now."