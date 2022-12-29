Illinois minimum wage rising to $13 an hour

Illinois' minimum wage will increase $1 to $13 an hour on New Year's Day.

The minimum wage has risen by five times in the Land of Lincoln since a 2019 bill set up a series of annual wage boosts meant to bring Illinois up to a $15 an hour minimum wage by 2025, a threshold that labor unions and other activists have sought for years as a way to ensure that all workers can afford basic necessities in life.

Illinois' minimum wage first jumped to $11 in 2022, the first increase in the state's minimum wage since 2010.

“Illinois workers deserve a minimum wage that keeps up with the rising costs of living,” Gov. JB Pritzker said in a news release Wednesday. “That’s why, during my first year as governor, we raised the minimum wage with a gradual ramp to $15 an hour. Starting January 1st, minimum-wage workers will get a raise and businesses will continue receiving tax credits for providing their workforce with a living wage.”

Indiana's minimum wage remains $7.25 an hour; it hasn't changed since 2008. The cumulative rate of inflation has risen more than 38% over that 14-year period, according to the U.S. Inflation Calculator, with record inflation over the past year because of supply chain disruptions and worker shortages that resulted from the coronavirus pandemic.

In Illinois, workers younger than 18 who work fewer than 650 hours a year will make a minimum wage of $10.50 an hour starting Jan. 1, 2023. The minimum wage for workers who earn tips will increase to $7.80 an hour. Tip-earning workers must still make minimum wage after tips or the employer must make up the difference.

“Minimum-wage laws improve the standard of living for all workers of our state,” said Jane Flanagan, director of the Illinois Department of Labor. “Employers and employees should be aware of the increase to the minimum wage in Illinois.”

Any employee in Illinois can file a minimum-wage complaint with the Illinois Department of Labor by calling the 800-478-3998 toll-free hotline.