HAMMOND — A new banking education program at Purdue University Northwest not only aims to prepare the next generation of banking industry leaders, but has the potential to make the Region a more attractive place to live, work and play.
Starting this fall, PNW students majoring in finance at the university's College of Business can add a four-course banking concentration to their academic program, a first-of-its-kind offering for Indiana and one of very few undergraduate banking programs in the country.
"We in the state of Indiana are going to lose about 25% of our senior leadership in banking in the next five years or so — there's going to be a huge gap in leadership in banking," said Anthony Contrucci, Centier Bank vice president of community and business development.
"And it's important that if you want to climb the ranks in banking that you really understand banking holistically."
The PNW program does that by adding to its traditional finance major specialized courses in the management of financial institutions, risk management for financial institutions, financial reporting and compliance, and personal selling.
Matt Wells, PNW college of business executive director of career management and partnerships, said the selling class in particular makes use of the university's unique assets, including the cutting edge technology in the White Lodging Professional Sales Lab on its Hammond campus, to teach the "soft skills" that result in sales and business generation.
"That is absolutely something that people can learn," Wells said. "This is a deep dive into the art of interpersonal relationships and persuasive communication."
Though Wells said the banking concentration is about far more than selling, both for the students and the community.
As part of the program, students will participate in simulations, internships, community service and on-the-job training to become "change agents," instead of just workaday bankers.
"We want them to be whole, well-rounded people, so that they can become contributing members of society and not just subject-matter experts in some esoteric field of knowledge," Wells said.
The outline for a PNW banking concentration was developed last year during a lunch meeting between Contrucci and Wells; it even was sketched out in part on a napkin.
They quickly got buy-in from university leaders, who saw an opportunity to have PNW recognized as a center for banking education, as well as from Centier and other members of the Indiana Bankers Association, which recently donated $135,000 to support a three-year program ramp up.
"We have the luxury of being able to do this right," Wells said. "At the end of the day, what we're trying to do is to leverage the intellectual capital of the university to really improve the quality of life throughout Northwest Indiana."
Contrucci also believes the new banking program will have a significant impact on Northwest Indiana.
He said since many PNW students already hail from the Region, this is an opportunity to grow and retain that talent while continuing to develop a culture of innovation at the university.
"This is part of a much bigger puzzle," Contrucci said. "I'm really so excited to see what happens with this program over the next 3 to 5 years."