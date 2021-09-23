In a brutal labor market, Target trims holiday hiring goals

NEW YORK — Target will hire fewer seasonal workers this year as it navigates a tight labor market, instead offering more hours and flexibility to the employees it does have.

About 100,000 seasonal workers will be hired nationwide, the company said Thursday, about 30,000 fewer than last year. Many of those workers will be offered jobs beyond the holiday season.

Employers have struggled all year to find staff. They've increased hourly pay, announced signing bonuses and cast aside previous minimum standards like a high school diploma. They're are also making applications more convenient.

UPS this month said it will hire more than 100,000 people for the holiday rush and for many, a job offer from UPS will come within 30 minutes of applying.

In its own bid to attract more workers last month, Target said that it would spend $200 million over the next four years to offer its workers free undergraduate and associate degree programs as well as certificates in business-oriented majors at select institutions.