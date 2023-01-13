In-N-Out's Burger expansion brings it east of the Mississippi

Few fast food restaurants are mythologized to the extent of In-N-Out Burger.

The California hamburger stand, known for its secret menu and animal-style burgers, has a rabid cult following. Its burgers are often ranked among the best in the country and are considered a must-try when visiting its home base in the Los Angeles metro.

Region restaurants like Beer Geeks in Highland and Royale with Cheese in Michigan City do their own versions of the iconic In-N-Out Burger.

But the family-owned chain that started in 1948 has been slow to grow, not expanding outside of California until it came to Arizona in 2000.

The Irvine, California-based chain now has locations in Arizona, Nevada, Utah, Texas, Oregon and Colorado. People have long clamored for it to come to their city or town, with an April Fool's Day prank story about In-N-Out Burger coming to the Region even going viral on social media last year.

But that's more realistic now that In-N-Out Burger is expanding to Tennessee, where it will open an Eastern territory office in Franklin.

“We are very excited to provide Tennesseans with our quality burgers, fries and shakes,” said Lynsi Snyder, In-N-Out owner, president and sole granddaughter of founders Harry and Esther Snyder. “In every decision I make, I always consider what my family would want. I have no doubt that my grandparents, dad and uncle would be proud of this decision to grow our Associate family and serve even more amazing Customers beginning in Nashville and the surrounding areas.”

Marking its 75th anniversary this year, In-N-Out Burger has grown slowly mostly in western states because it wants all restaurants to be within a day's drive of its warehouses to ensure freshness and quality control. Freshness is key to the company's brand with burgers made-to-order with American beef, with whole chucks bonded and ground by its own butchers, and French fries made from whole potatoes that are hand-diced minutes before they are eaten.

It never freezes any of its products at all 385 of its locations.

A presence in Tennessee would place In-N-Out within a day's drive of Indiana and the Region, making it possible for it to eventually open restaurants in the Hoosier State and ship fresh food here. Franklin, Tennessee is only a seven-hour drive from Merrillville.

But for now, In-N-Out Burger is focused on Tennessee.

"While our expansion to the Nashville area will put us closer to many states that have traditionally been out of reach for In-N-Out, the state of Tennessee will be the focus of our growth in the region for quite some time," Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said. "We have received many thoughtful requests from our customers in the east since our recent announcement, including from Indiana, and we’re grateful for all of them."

In-N-Out only has company-run stores. It never franchises in an effort to ensure quality.

The chain plans to open its first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.

“This expansion is significant for our company,” Lynsi Snyder said. “For many years, we’ve heard requests from our customers in Tennessee to consider opening locations near them, further east than we’ve ever been. Our customers are our most important asset at In-N-Out, and we very much look forward to serving them in years to come, and becoming part of the wonderful communities in The Volunteer State.”