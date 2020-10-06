In-person job fairs return to Gary with new COVID-19 safeguards

In-person job fairs have returned to Gary for the first time since COVID-19 swept the country in March.

Last week, the Gary Housing Authority’s Gary EnVision Center at 1835 Broadway in Midtown and WorkOne hosted the first in-person job fair in the Steel City since the coronavirus pandemic started. Two more job fairs will take place at the EnVision Center on Oct. 21 and 28.

“It was so great to see so many partners and employers gathering safely to assist our residents in securing viable employment,” Gary Housing Authority Executive Director Julian Marsh said. “Providing housing is only part of the narrative. Delivering services that improve their quality of life is part of our charge as well, and the EnVision Center is in place to do this.”

Approximately 15 employers met with job seekers and took applications in the former DuBois Library, which the Gary Housing Authority has now taken over. More than 100 people attended the event, where masks and gloves were made available.

Organizers took COVID-19 precautions, such as spacing out the employer stations and putting plastic guards in place.