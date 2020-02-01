20 in '20: Visit Indiana urges you to explore state in new campaign

As we turned the calendar to a new year and a new decade with a nice round number, the Indiana Office of Tourism Development is using the opportunity to highlight some of the state’s best attractions, creating tidy lists of 20 places to visit in 20 different categories in its "The Twenty in 20" campaign. The office is releasing a new list every few weeks through the year on VisitIndana.com.
"These lists will take you all over the state to see and enjoy new spots or old favorites," Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch said in a news release introducing the campaign and its website. "Make this is the year you really explore the Hoosier State."
So far, four of Visit Indiana's lists have been released. Northwest Indiana has made appearances in three of the four categories, and we’re sure to see them in more of the lists to come. The next two will be released Feb. 11 and 26.
"The first list celebrates our small towns and communities," said Misty Weisensteiner, director of the Indiana Office of Tourism Development. "We want you to experience the hospitality and charm in one of Indiana's small towns."
List 1 — Small Towns
To make this list, a community had to have a population of 25,000 or less. One city in the Region made the cut: Whiting was included for its unique attractions and close proximity to Lake Michigan.
“To be featured on this list of must-visit Indiana cities and towns is an honor,” said Mayor Joe Stahura. “The growth and sustainability of our downtown business district, unique special events, and one-of-a-kind attractions have all helped create a family-fun experience for our residents and visitors. We are proud of what we’ve established and excited for what’s yet to come for the city of Whiting."
The town of Danville also made the list. It's the county seat of Hendricks County and has a charming town square complete with a 1927 movie theater.
“Danville is very deserving of being named one of Indiana’s top small towns," said Josh Duke, communications manager at Visit Hendricks County. "Many people who have visited this quaint town compare it to the fictional Mayberry in 'The Andy Griffith Show,' primarily because it is home to the Mayberry Cafe restaurant and the Mayberry in the Midwest festival held annually in May."
"But beyond that," Duke continued, "what makes Danville so special are the people here and its vibrant downtown with numerous shops, things to do and great places to eat that are on or near the beautiful, historic Hendricks County Courthouse Square.”
Writer’s Note: I’ve been to several of the small towns on this list, which are adorable and very well-deserved for inclusion. A few others I’d recommend: Chesterton, Shipshewana, Santa Claus, Griffith, Warsaw and French Lick.
List 2 — Destination Dining
While there weren’t any Northwest Indiana restaurants that made it onto this list, it’s no surprise that Indianapolis was well represented.
"Over the last few years, Indy has become one of the hottest culinary cities in the U.S. As we head into our bicentennial year, we now have a great mix of both classic and trendy eateries," said Nate Swick, communications manager with Visit Indy. "Back in the early 20th century, Indy staples St. Elmo and Shapiros Deli planted their roots — and now more than a hundred years later, remain fan favorites today. One neighborhood in particular has seen a lot of foodie love, as Fletcher Place has become unofficially known as Indy’s 'restaurant row.' Home to several James Beard-recognized chefs and restaurants including Jon Brooks’ Milktooth, this strip has become destination dining and certainly helped put Indy’s food scene on the map."
Writer’s Note: While I haven’t been to every restaurant on the list, I’d say that if you can only get to one, make it St. Elmo’s Steakhouse — and be sure to order the shrimp cocktail. Or if you’re more into country-style comfort food, hit either Das Dutchman Essenhaus or Blue Gate Restaurant for an Amish feast, and do not pass up the pie!
Who’d they miss? One eatery in the Region that is definitely worthy of inclusion is Captain’s House in Gary’s Miller neighborhood. Outside of the region, put Catello’s Mozzarella Bar in Pendleton on your Indiana foodie bucket list.
List 3 — Breweries
As of June, 2019 Indiana had a total of 171 craft breweries, putting it at a rank of #15. Indiana also saw huge growth this past decade with a 176% increase in craft breweries between 2012 and 2017. You’ll find breweries in all corners of the state and everywhere in between.
The region got some love for its craft beer scene on the Visit Indiana list. Included was 3 Floyds Brewpub, the popular Munster brewery and eatery that was one of the first in the area, opening in 1996. Its Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout has developed a cult-like following where fans converge upon the location off Calumet Avenue each May for its annual release.
18th Street Brewery was also recognized as one of the must-visit breweries in the state. It’s grown rapidly since first opening in Gary in 2013. A second location opened in Hammond in 2016 and a distillery was added there in 2018, where you can sip on bourbon, vodka, gin, rye whiskey, white rum and some specialty spirits like barrel-rated gin and coffee whiskey.
Their Sour Note beer became so popular it spawned another business, Sour Note Brewing, established in 2015. Sour Note got its own Hammond taproom in 2017. A grand opening was also held on Friday for 18th Street’s new taproom that just opened in Indianapolis.
"We consistently make world-class beer and have an aggressive and eclectic food menu. More importantly, we've set ourselves up to be in a position to truly become one of the best breweries in the Region by having quality beer, quality food and amazing customer service,” said Drew Fox, owner of 18th Street Brewery. “We're also conveniently located 22 miles outside of Chicago — a big market for 18th Street Brewery as a whole and we continue to welcome the support from the state of Indiana, Illinois and the surrounding Midwest cities."
Writer’s Note: Each brewery has its own unique culture, and no two craft brews are quite the same. This list is a great starting point, but be sure to seek out some of the smaller, newer and off-the-beaten path breweries. I always order a “flight” so that I am able to try more, and I use the “Untapped” app to track each beer I try, where I had it and to rate it.
Other Hoosier breweries I recommend: Windmill Brewing in Dyer, Norris English Pub in Liberty, Studebaker Brewing Co. in South Bend, New Oberpfalz Brewing in Griffith, Junk Ditch Brewing in Fort Wayne and St. Benedict’s Brew Werks in Ferdinand.
List 4 — Sweets
This past week another 20 list was revealed, this time focusing on sweets. And there are enough of them throughout the state to make Willy Wonka proud. On the list are confectionaries, factories and pie shops. South Bend Chocolate Factory is among them, where the candies are made in a 60,000 square-foot factory in South Bend and sold in the shop there and at more than a dozen stores and franchises in three states. They operate two chocolate cafés in Northwest Indiana, in Michigan City and Valparaiso.
The region’s grandaddy of candy, Albanese, also starred in the group of "Sweets" finalists. You can take in a little tour at their colorful factory in Merrillville and buy products there or in a second outlet store just down the street, as well as in many retail stores and on their website. The company is best known for its line of gummies.
Writer’s Note: Abbott’s Candy in Hagerstown is part of the Richmond-Wayne County Chocolate Trail. If you’re planning a visit to this nostalgic candy factory, get a copy of the chocolate trail passport from the visitors center and hit some other sweet spots along the way. Also, perhaps doughnuts and bakeries are categories to come, but if these don’t show up on other lists, make it a point to have a doughnut from a Rise & Roll bakery and a cupcake from Designer Desserts!
Follow along on VisitIndiana.com/2020 and subscribe to receive email updates as new lists are released.