20 in '20: Visit Indiana urges you to explore state in new campaign

List 3 — Breweries

As of June, 2019 Indiana had a total of 171 craft breweries, putting it at a rank of #15. Indiana also saw huge growth this past decade with a 176% increase in craft breweries between 2012 and 2017. You’ll find breweries in all corners of the state and everywhere in between.

The region got some love for its craft beer scene on the Visit Indiana list. Included was 3 Floyds Brewpub, the popular Munster brewery and eatery that was one of the first in the area, opening in 1996. Its Dark Lord Russian Imperial Stout has developed a cult-like following where fans converge upon the location off Calumet Avenue each May for its annual release.

18th Street Brewery was also recognized as one of the must-visit breweries in the state. It’s grown rapidly since first opening in Gary in 2013. A second location opened in Hammond in 2016 and a distillery was added there in 2018, where you can sip on bourbon, vodka, gin, rye whiskey, white rum and some specialty spirits like barrel-rated gin and coffee whiskey.

Their Sour Note beer became so popular it spawned another business, Sour Note Brewing, established in 2015. Sour Note got its own Hammond taproom in 2017. A grand opening was also held on Friday for 18th Street’s new taproom that just opened in Indianapolis.