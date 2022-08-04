Inaugural class of psychiatrists joins Regional Health Systems’ residency program at IU School of Medicine

Regional Health System welcomed the inaugural class of psychiatric physicians to its new accredited psychiatry residency program with the IU School of Medicine.

More than 100 people, including community leaders, elected officials and health care providers, gathered at the Merrillville location of Regional Health Systems to welcome the new doctors.

Sotirios Travlos, Dasia McClain, Manisha Byreddy and Cory Mahler started the resident training program last month month.

“It is here — and with your support and warm welcoming — that we will not only train the next generation of psychiatrists to better care for our underserved communities, but we will also work, collectively, to encourage Northwest Indiana’s newest physicians to continue their careers here and help us close the disparities in access to psychiatric care in Northwest Indiana,” Regional Care Group CEO Bill Trowbridge said.

It's the first residency program of its kind in Northern Indiana and the third run by the IU School of Medicine.

The residents learn how to provide psychiatric services while on the job, doing rotations in inpatient psychiatry, addictions, child and adolescent mental health care, primary care and other areas of psychiatry.

The hope is to prepare the next generation of psychiatric physicians to "develop integrated models of care while increasing access to psychiatric services within underserved communities."

“It’s super exciting for everybody,” said Brittany Miller, residency education coordinator at the IU School of Medicine and director of psychiatric education at Regional Health Systems. “A lot of the local hospitals and health organizations are on board — they’re excited to interact with the residents and teach a couple of didactic courses."