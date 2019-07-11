INBiz, Indiana Small Business Development Center team up to help Hoosiers start businesses

INBiz and the Indiana Small Business Development Center are teaming up to help Hoosiers start businesses.
The state agency, which has a local chapter in Crown Point, is helping business owners use its one-stop online business portal to incorporate small businesses.
“Prior to the INBiz-Indiana SBDC partnership, entrepreneurs would ask, 'What type of business should I form, an LLC or an LLP?’” Secretary of State Connie Lawson said in a news release. “They were asking for help that INBiz was not able to provide. Now, we are able to refer people to the Indiana SBDC for the white glove service of business development. We’ve seen first-hand that having a business adviser can make all the difference in helping a business succeed and even getting an idea for a business off the ground.”
The Indiana Small Business Development Center, an initiative by the Indiana Economic Development Corp., has counseled more than 500 clients since the partnership began. About 200 have started new businesses.
“By partnering with INBiz, Indiana entrepreneurs and small business owners have access to comprehensive, streamlined services for starting and growing a business,” IEDC President Elaine Bedel said in a news release.
For more information, call the INBiz call center at 317-234-9768 between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Central time Monday through Friday.
To register a business with the state or file other required paperwork, visit www.inbiz.in.gov.