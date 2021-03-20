Inc. magazine names Portage firm one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the Midwest

A Portage-based packaging manufacturer was named one of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the Midwest by Inc. magazine.

Inc., a national publication that puts out the annual Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing firms, recently released the Inc. 5000 Regionals to showcase growth in various geographic regions, including the Midwest. MSI Express in Portage ranked 165th in growth in the Midwest after growing by 87% over the past two years, according to Inc.

Several other Indiana companies were recognized as among the Top 250 fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, including Socio, AIS, DemandJump, Remodel Health and MSL CoPack + Ecomm from Indianapolis. The rankings are based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

"The companies that made our ranking set a high bar," Inc. said. "In a period when so many businesses lack clarity, these leaders are bound to be the first to get to tomorrow."

MSI Express, at 5900 Carson Drive in Portage, makes a wide array of packaging, including for food, beverages, vitamins and pet food. Founded in 2007, MSI Express works on contract, mainly serving the shelf-stable dry food industry.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.