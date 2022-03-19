Inc. magazine names Portage firm one of the fastest growing privately owned companies in the Midwest

Inc. magazine has again named a Portage-based packaging manufacturer one of the fastest-growing privately owned companies in the Midwest.

Inc. is a national publication covering entrepreneurship and business that's especially known for its annual Inc. 5000 list of the country's fastest-growing firms. Earlier this week, it released the Inc. 5000 Regionals to showcase growth in the Midwest and the country's other geographic regions.

MSI Express in Portage ranked 10th in the Midwest after growing by 1,0003% over the past two years. It was 165th in growth in the Midwest after growing by 87% over the past two years, according to Inc.

Seven other Indiana companies were recognized as among the fastest-growing private companies in the Midwest, including Lifeboost, Peterman Heating Cooling and Plumbing, Remodel Health, Reciprocal Technologies, The Society for Diversity, Fire Dawgs and Apex Infinite Solutions. The rankings are calculated based on revenue growth over a two-year period.

MSI Express, at 5900 Carson Drive in Portage, makes packaging for food, beverages, vitamins and pet food. A player in both the liquid and dry food space, MSI Express works largely on contract, mainly serving the shelf-stable dry food industry.

Founded in 2008, it's the only Northwest Indiana company to make the list. The company ranked 165th in the Midwest Regionals and 479th in the Inc. 5000 last year.

"This year's Inc. 5000 Regional winners represent one of the most exceptional and exciting lists of America's off-the-charts growth companies. They're disrupters and job creators, and all delivered an outsize impact on the economy. Remember their names and follow their lead. These are the companies you'll be hearing about for years to come," Inc. Editor in Chief Scott Omelianuk said in a news release.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.