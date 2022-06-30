Independence Day travel to grow by 3.7%, fall just shy of record despite high gas prices

Independence Day travel is projected to be the second busiest since 2000 despite near record-high gas prices.

AAA projects 47.9 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home over the Fourth of July weekend, a 3.7% increase over 2021. The overall travel volume will be just shy of the 2019 record in spite of the historically high gas prices hovering near $5 per gallon.

“The volume of travelers expected over Independence Day is a definite sign that summer travel is kicking into high gear,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of travel for AAA Auto Club Group. “Earlier this year, we started seeing the demand for travel increase, and it’s not tapering off. People are ready for a break and despite things costing more, they are finding ways to still take that much-needed vacation.”

It's estimated air travel will grow by 3% this year, though it will remain below pre-pandemic levels.

AAA forecasts a record 42 million Americans will travel by car, accounting for 87.6% of overall travelers on the holiday weekend.

“Traveling by car does provide a level of comfort and flexibility that people may be looking for given the recent challenges with flying,” AAA Senior Vice President of Travel Paula Twidale said. “But not all destinations are within driving distance, which doesn’t mean you have to abandon your vacation plans. The best advice we can give travelers is to consider working with a travel agent who can help plan for the unexpected — like a flight cancellation. They are your best advocate.”

Chicago is expected to be one of the most visited destinations nationwide, along with Orlando, Seattle, New York, Anaheim, Anchorage, Ft. Lauderdale, Las Vegas, Honolulu and Denver.

Traffic will be heavier than normal with as much as double the travel times on Thursday and Friday afternoons when commuters and holiday travelers both clog the highways. Traffic volumes, for instance, are expected to double on Interstate 290 West from Morgan Street to Wolf Road in Chicago on Friday afternoon.

“Even with gas hitting record prices, travelers are still eager to hit the road this summer. We expect nationwide travel times to increase about 50% compared to normal. Drivers around major metro areas must be prepared for significantly more delays,” says Bob Pishue, transportation analyst at INRIX. “Knowing when and where congestion will build can help drivers avoid the stress of sitting in traffic. Our advice is to avoid traveling on Thursday and Friday afternoon.”

Overall, travel bookings this Fourth of July weekend are up 60% domestically and 252% internationally, AAA estimates.

Hotel rates are up 23% and airfare 14%. Independence Day gas prices are up 64% and the most expensive in history, according to AAA. Car rental rates are down 34% compared to 2021 but $40 more per day on average than they were pre-pandemic in 2019.

"Prices will be at the highest level ever," GasBuddy Petroleum Analyst Patrick De Haan said. "Prices have deterred some people. There are some behavioral changes taking place. Some people are staying closer to home. Some people are not leaving home because of the high price of gasoline."

An estimated 33% of those GasBuddy surveyed said they would hit the road for the Fourth of July weekend. That's lower than the unofficial kickoff to summer on Memorial Day weekend but still strong.

"Overall, demand is not going down because of high prices. That's kind of the fascinating thing here," De Haan said. "I would suspect a lot of people are not wanting to stay closer to home, especially given where we've been the last two summers with COVID and lockdowns. The federal mask mandate is now gone so people are now traveling and getting out more and getting out and about."

Gas demand is weaker than in past years but still remains relatively elevated.

"Americans are biting the bullet on those high gas prices," De Haan said. "Overall, 70% said high gas prices weren't going to derail your summer travel plans. It's very surprising but indicative of what we're experiencing. People want to hit the road. It's having some impact but not keeping many people from hitting the road."

