Independent local WeCare Pharmacy opens in Munster

A new locally owned pharmacy is filling prescriptions in Munster.

Pharmacist Sam Arzumanian opened WeCare Pharmacy, Munster's first independent pharmacy in years.

The East Chicago native, a longtime Munster resident, located the new pharmacy at 1810 45th St. in the former home of the Lamp Shade House, a longtime Northwest Indiana institution. He extensively renovated the 1,600-square-foot former lighting store space on The Pavilion on 45th during an 11-month buildout.

"The business is a traditional independent pharmacy owned by a family," Arzumanian said. "It's run by a pharmacist, not a larger company. I was told Gary once had 17 pharmacies in one zip code. That's how things were."

Arzumanian has worked as a pharmacist for 35 years, both as an independent pharmacist and for a corporate chain. He had put a plan together for opening his own place when he heard the Lamp Shade House was closing.

It's been an ideal spot because everyone knows exactly where it is, he said.

"They were the only store in the corner unit of this building since it was built in 1972," he said. "It's had one heck of a restoration. It looks entirely different for what we need as a pharmacy."

The pharmacy offers prescription medicines, over-the-counter medicines, vitamins, durable medical supplies and more than 75 different wellness teas. The 800-square-foot retail space up front has a wide array of goods, including more than 300 types of vitamins and locally roasted coffee that's free in the mornings.

"It felt important to me as a pharmacist to be connected to the community," he said. "At a chain, there's a distance between me and the customers. Here, people can walk in and talk right to the pharmacist. The drug store side doesn't get overshadowed by corporate needs."

Arzumanian chose to open in Munster because he's lived there since 1991 and loves the community. He said he liked the location because it was close to many residential neighborhoods.

"Accessibility is the key," he said. "You can drive right in off Fran-Lin Parkway and 45th Avenue. There's plenty of parking. There's curbside pickup."

WeCare Pharmacy offers prescriptions, compounding, pet meds and delivery.

"We make service a priority," he said. "When you call into a corporate pharmacy, no one answers the phone anymore. There's a wait time. Here you just have to bring a script. We accept all insurances. You can try your card at other drug stores. Nothing changes. The price stays the same."

Only a few independent drugstores remain in the Region after CVS bought out Fagen Pharmacy a few years ago.

"The only thing the big boys do better than the smaller guys is marketing," he said. "The price is the same, but I call you by name and you call me by name. It's more accessible."

Arzumanian said he was grateful to his family for helping him open WeCare Pharmacy. He hopes to build a successful business he can pass on to his pharmacist son.

"There's a distance between the pharmacy and the customer these days," he said. "It's not like 'It's a Wonderful Life' or Mayberry, where you know your pharmacist, barber, teachers and everyone else. My goal is to restore that relationship, to have a personal relationship with my patients and to create a successful, substantive business the next person can continue."

WeCare Pharmacy is open from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday.

For more information, call 219-945-9911 or find WeCare Pharmacy on Facebook.

