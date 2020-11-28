Independent toy stores thriving after Toys 'R' Us left the playground

Not just for kids

It's no longer the only toy store in downtown Crown Point, after Crown Point Toys and Collectibles opened three months ago just north of the courthouse at 103 N Main St.

The 2,000-square-foot store carries vintage and modern toys, including collectibles dating back to the 1960s, Marvel Legends and Funko Pop figures.

"I've been doing toys 25 years on the side and it's always been my dream to open a store," said John O'Block, who co-owns the shop with Tom Waddell. "I have other businesses on the square, a bar and a tattoo parlor, and I'm just drawn by the sense of community."

Crown Point Toys and Collectibles stocks more than 10,000 toys, an ever-changing inventory that's constantly replenished because it's always buying new toys.

"There's more variety than at a Target or Walmart," O'Block said. "It's not so commercial. It's just a toy store for people around the neighborhood, though it has drawn people from as far as Michigan and Wisconsin. We're always buying toys or trading them to keep it fresh. I filled this space to capacity in three months and have tons of inventory in storage."

It draws about 50% to 60% of its business from adults, because of collectibles.