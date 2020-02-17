Indiana again led the nation in steel production despite 7.4% drop

Indiana again led the nation in steel production last year, where it has remained on top for more than four decades.

"Indiana was #1 again," said Casey Fenton, the digital and online manager of the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington D.C.-based trade association that represents the steel industry.

According to the AISI, the Hoosier state has led the nation in steel production since 1977. Under an onslaught from imports and economic stagnancy, the American steel industry suffered major contraction and job losses across the country during the 1970s, shuttering many steel mills and hollowing out many mills towns across the country. Much of the integrated steel production ended up consolidating in Northwest Indiana, which enjoys a cost advantage because of its strategic location on the Great Lakes, making it easier to access the raw materials required for steelmaking via lake freighter.

Northwest Indiana also happens to be close to many of the end users of steel, including appliance manufacturers across the Midwest and automotive factories in Michigan, downstate Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

In 2019, Indiana made 24.7 million tons of steel, Fenton said.

