Indiana again led the nation in steel production despite 7.4% drop

Indiana again led the nation in steel production last year, where it has remained on top for more than four decades.
"Indiana was #1 again," said Casey Fenton, the digital and online manager of the American Iron and Steel Institute, a Washington D.C.-based trade association that represents the steel industry.
According to the AISI, the Hoosier state has led the nation in steel production since 1977. Under an onslaught from imports and economic stagnancy, the American steel industry suffered major contraction and job losses across the country during the 1970s, shuttering many steel mills and hollowing out many mills towns across the country. Much of the integrated steel production ended up consolidating in Northwest Indiana, which enjoys a cost advantage because of its strategic location on the Great Lakes, making it easier to access the raw materials required for steelmaking via lake freighter.
Northwest Indiana also happens to be close to many of the end users of steel, including appliance manufacturers across the Midwest and automotive factories in Michigan, downstate Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.
In 2019, Indiana made 24.7 million tons of steel, Fenton said.
The Hoosier state single-handedly accounted for about a quarter of the nation's steel. American Iron and Steel Institute estimates U.S. steel mills shipped 96.1 million tons of steel last year, 0.9% increase as compared to the 95.2 million tons of steel shipped in 2019.
Steel production in Indiana however fell 7.4% year-over-year as compared to the 26.7 million tons the Hoosier state made in 2018, Fenton said.
Indiana is home to Steel Dynamics in Fort Wayne and a Nucor mini mill in Crawfordsville but most of the production takes place at the hulking integrated steel mills that ring Lake Michigan's South Shore in Northwest Indiana. Lake and Porter counties account for half the nation's blast furnace capacity.
But last year, ArcelorMittal idled Blast Furnace No. 3 at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor West in East Chicago and U.S. Steel idled Blast Furnace No. 8 at Gary Works as well as East Chicago Tin amid depressed steel prices and tough market conditions that included declining auto sales and surging appliance imports. Northwest Indiana's steel mills also suffered operational woes that included extensive flooding just before Thanksgiving that required a temporary shutdown of all the blast furnaces at Gary Works and an explosion that derailed output at ArcelorMittal Indiana Harbor Steel Producing No. 4.