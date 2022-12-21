Indiana America Water urges customers to guard against freezing pipes

Indiana American Water, the water utility that serves customers throughout Northwest Indiana, is urging customers to protect their homes and businesses in anticipation of the winter storm that's expected to bring frigid temperatures, blustery winds and snow to the Region.

The utility asks homeowners and business owners to prevent frozen pipes, such as by letting water drip from a faucet.

“With much colder temperatures in the forecast, we are encouraging customers to act now to protect their plumbing system against the extreme cold,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Failing to protect your plumbing from cold temperatures can be disruptive and very costly. When ice expands inside pipes, it creates tremendous pressure that can crack and burst them, leaving homeowners with a costly plumbing bill, and thousands of dollars in water damage.”

Indiana American Water encourages property owners to let faucets drip to keep water flowing, open cabinet doors to keep warm air circulating and close the doors to the garage, crawl space and vents. They should move any cleaners or chemicals stored behind cabinet doors if they have young kids.

Property owners should seal cracks in walls and foundations to keep cold air away from pipes, caulking holes where cables or phone lines enter the house. They should disconnect hoses from the spigot, drain the lines and shut off the water to the hose bibs.

They should know where the main water shut-off valve is in case of an emergency and find any uninsulated pipes, especially in unheated areas. They could wrap pipes in foam insulation or electrical heating tape but should follow the manufacturer's instructions to avoid fire hazards. They also can wrap their water heater in an insulation blanket, which can help lower heating bills.

They should set thermostats no lower than 55 degrees if leaving town and drain and shut off the water to unoccupied properties.

For more information, visit www.amwater.com/inaw/Water-Wastewater-Information/wise-water-use.