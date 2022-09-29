Indiana-American completes construction of $8 million Borman Park Disinfection Treatment Facility

Indiana American Water Co. has completed construction of an $8 million disinfection treatment facility at its Borman Park water treatment plant in Gary.

The water utility switched from chlorine gas to sodium hypochlorite, which it describes as a safer liquid form of chlorine.

“This project is a great example of our commitment to incorporating efficiency, sustainability and safety components into our operations and facilities,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “Over the last several years, we have already converted nearly half of our water facilities around the state to this much safer form of water disinfection and have plans to invest approximately $30 million to convert the remainder of our water and wastewater treatment facilities over the next five years.”

The utility expanded the water treatment plant after buying the abandoned Jefferson Elementary School building in 2020 and tearing it down last year. It started construction last year on the new disinfection treatment facility, which recently came online.

Indiana American also built a new bulk storage facility that included several large storage tanks and feed equipment. The Borman Park plant can now generate chloramines to disinfect the water distribution system. The utility also added chemical containment and storage safety features.

“We appreciate the significant investment Indiana American Water has made in this facility and over the years in their water infrastructure in northwest Indiana,” said Gary Deputy Mayor Trent McCain, who was on hand at a Wednesday ribbon-cutting ceremony with other dignitaries. “This project is a significant health and safety enhancement that also aligns well with our plans to reduce the number of abandoned structures and the associated risks in Gary while providing significant new property tax revenue to the community as well.”

Indiana American Water, which serves around 250,000 people in Northwest Indiana, also plans to switch to sodium hypochlorite disinfection at its Ogden Dunes and Lowell water treatment plants by the end of 2024.

The utility supplies water to Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Lake Station, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Portage, Porter, South Haven, Winfield, Shorewood Forest and Wheeler as well as to Schererville, Crown Point, New Chicago and Ogden Dunes through wholesale contracts.