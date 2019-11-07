Indiana American restarts Odgen Dunes water plant after steel mill's hexavalent chromium discharge

Indiana American Water Co. restarted its Ogden Dunes water plant on Lake Michigan Tuesday morning nearly a week after a hexavalent chromimum discharge from the nearby Midwest Plant steel mill in Portage.
Spokesman Joe Loughmiller said the utility restarted the plant, which was shut down as a precautionary measure, after all its samples came back normal.
U.S. Steel said in a letter to the Indiana Department of Environmental Management that testing showed the Midwest Plant's hexavalent chromium discharges into the Burns Waterway 500 feet from Lake Michigan fell back within the permitted limit of 0.51 lbs. per day after a spike last week. Hexavalent chromium is a carcinogenic chemical used in steelmaking that's been linked to adverse health effects like asthma, eye damage, perforated eardrums, respiratory irritation, kidney damage, liver damage, pulmonary congestion, upper abdominal pain, nose irritation, respiratory cancer, skin irritation and erosion of the teeth.
Last Wednesday, the steel mill on the Lake Michigan coastline discharged 0.845 lbs. of the cancer-causing chemical into the Burns Waterway because of a clogged line. U.S. Steel shut down several lines at the plant that have since been restarted.
"Investigation into the root cause of the exceedance determined that a continuous pH monitoring line was plugged that resulted in an incorrect pH value being monitored," U.S. Steel Midwest Plant Environmental Compliance Director Alexis Piscitelli wrote in the letter to state regulators. "This incorrect pH reading influenced the sulfuric acid addition to the reduction tank. In addition to the plugged pH line, it was also determined that an operator failed to manually check pH values in accordance with standard operating procedures."
U.S. Steel said it would take corrective actions, such as installing a clear cover on the pH monitoring line so the flow can be visually observed, seeing if flow sensors can be installed, educating employees on the incident and retraining them on procedures, requiring workers to temporarily record pH every hour, and investigating the addition of alarms.
Testing on Thursday and Friday showed that the hexavalent chromium in the steel mill's outfall was well under the permitted limit, no higher than 0.048 milligrams per liter.
The steelmaker, which had a large hexavalent chromium discharge in Portage in 2017, is conducting additional sampling for the Indiana Department of Environment Management to review.
IDEM spokesman Ryan Clem said the state's investigation is ongoing.