Indiana-American tearing down landmark water tower that's been part of Gary skyline for 110 years

"It's a great tragedy to see any of the historical landmarks that help define Gary's landscape disappear," said artist Corey Hagelberg with the Calumet Artist Residency in Gary's Miller neighborhood. "This water tower was quite exceptional for its architectural beauty and is unlike any other I have seen in this region. Driving through the city, this was one of the very clear markers of Gary's prominence as major national city. For much of my lifetime, Gary has seen it's major structures meet the wrecking ball. The tall buildings that used to define Gary's thriving downtown are nearly gone, with a few exceptions. Every time it happens, especially if the structure was in good shape, it's tough and feels like losing a part of our shared identity. Residents can't help but regard these acts as another sign of decline in Gary. We know that the historical records only do so much to describe our history, so it's always difficult to see any clue to what Gary once was disappear into the garbage dump."