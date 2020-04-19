Indiana-American tearing down landmark water tower that's been part of Gary skyline for 110 years

Indiana-American Water has started demolition of a historic 133-foot water tower that's loomed over Gary's skyline since 1910 in what preservationists are decrying as a major loss of historic architecture.
"This is as much a loss as the 1997 downtown fire, symbolically," community activist Sam Love said. "The water tower was a symbol of the city's earliest days, the point where Gary evolved from a rough, raw frontier town into the 'magic' and 'instant' city of steel, the greatest feat of American industrial civilization at the time."
Indiana-American recently installed a new 500,000-gallon water tank that is replacing the distinctive white water tower at 650 Madison St. that the Gary Heat, Light and Water Co. encased in an unusual concrete block shell.
"Significant funds have been expended over the last 110 years to maintain the water tower, however, inspections have identified significant safety and operational deficiencies that would require extensive amounts of time and funds to correct," Indiana-American spokesman Joe Loughmiller said. "Further, the 110-year-old riveted steel storage tank is beyond its useful life and is no longer being used. Analysis determined that the old tank has insufficient capacity to efficiently backwash our filters at the Borman Park water treatment plant."
Loughmiller said there were safety concerns about falling debris and crumbling foundations at its Borman Park water treatment facility in Gary.
Indiana Landmarks Northwest Indiana Field Office Director Brad Miller urged the company to work with preservationists to save the building that was designed by Chicago engineer John W. Alvord shortly after U.S. Steel founded Gary as a company town.
"I had multiple conversations with their staff but they would never agree to having a serious conversation about other options," Miller said. "I urged alternatives to demolition, noting the relatively small gap between the costs of demolition and estimated $1 million rehabilitation, but American Water remained silent at offers for assistance in seeking a fully realized rehabilitation plan and additional funding. We understood the tower was no longer functionally useful, but its replacement was erected across the street and the tower could have remained as one of the oldest elements of the Gary skyline."
Miller said it was disappointing that Indiana-American Water did not seek public input and that the city did not take a stronger stand to preserve the building.
"The city of Gary has showed support for its historically and architecturally significant buildings, including the formation of the Gary Historic Preservation Commission that has the ability to designate and protect landmarks, but we hope that this is a wake-up call to simply do more," Miller said. "This includes better supporting the Gary Historic Preservation Commission with staff and encouraging designation of more landmark buildings."
"It's a great tragedy to see any of the historical landmarks that help define Gary's landscape disappear," said artist Corey Hagelberg with the Calumet Artist Residency in Gary's Miller neighborhood. "This water tower was quite exceptional for its architectural beauty and is unlike any other I have seen in this region. Driving through the city, this was one of the very clear markers of Gary's prominence as major national city. For much of my lifetime, Gary has seen it's major structures meet the wrecking ball. The tall buildings that used to define Gary's thriving downtown are nearly gone, with a few exceptions. Every time it happens, especially if the structure was in good shape, it's tough and feels like losing a part of our shared identity. Residents can't help but regard these acts as another sign of decline in Gary. We know that the historical records only do so much to describe our history, so it's always difficult to see any clue to what Gary once was disappear into the garbage dump."
Tyrell Anderson, president of the Decay Devils arts and preservationist collective, said the tower exterior should have been preserved even if the water tank inside was decommissioned. The city has been trying to leverage its historic architecture to draw in visitors, including by hosting an annual architecture tour downtown.
"Unfortunately, preservation takes a back seat in urban areas," he said.
