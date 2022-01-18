 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Indiana American Water Co. offering grants for community environmental projects
Indiana American Water Co. offering grants for community environmental projects

Indiana American Water Co. offering grants for community environment projects

Indiana-American Water Co.'s offices in Gary are shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana American Water, a privately owned utility that supplies water to many communities in Northwest Indiana, is offering grants for watershed protection and other environmental projects.

The Greenwood-based company, a subsidiary of the national water and wastewater utility American Water, which serves 14 million people across the country, is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program. The company plans to distribute $10,000 in grant funding for "innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships."

“Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Everyone plays a role in protecting our nation’s water supplies, and this program encourages municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant that will benefit their watersheds and the communities we serve across the state.”

Last year, Indiana-American funded four projects across the Hoosier State.

It's looking to bankroll another round of source water or watershed protection projects that can be completed between May 1 and Nov. 30. The projects should be located in one of Indiana-American's service areas, be handled through a partnership, and be a new or expanded program that's sustainable over time.

Indiana-American, which serves about 1.32 million people around Indiana, will evaluate applications based on a number of criteria, including goals, impact, collaborative nature and evidence of future viability after the funding runs out.

Applications should be mailed to Indiana-American Water, 153 N. Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, Ind. 46143, ATTN: Joe Loughmiller by March 31. Recipients will be notified by April 30.

For more information, visit www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/environmental-grant-program.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

