Indiana American Water Co. offering grants for community environmental projects

Indiana American Water, a privately owned utility that supplies water to many communities in Northwest Indiana, is offering grants for watershed protection and other environmental projects.

The Greenwood-based company, a subsidiary of the national water and wastewater utility American Water, which serves 14 million people across the country, is accepting applications for its 2022 Environmental Grant Program. The company plans to distribute $10,000 in grant funding for "innovative, community-based environmental projects that improve, restore or protect the watersheds, surface water and/or groundwater supplies through partnerships."

“Indiana American Water is committed to providing our customers with clean, safe, reliable water service and protecting our environment and our water sources,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Everyone plays a role in protecting our nation’s water supplies, and this program encourages municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant that will benefit their watersheds and the communities we serve across the state.”

Last year, Indiana-American funded four projects across the Hoosier State.