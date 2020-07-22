You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Indiana American Water donates $25,000 to COVID-19 relief
urgent

Indiana American Water donates $25,000 to COVID-19 relief

{{featured_button_text}}
Indiana American Water donates $25,000 to COVID-19 relief

An Indiana American Water tower stands across from its offices in Gary.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana American Water is donating $25,000 to various coronavirus relief causes across the state, including in the Calumet Region.

The private, for-profit water utility that supplies many Northwest Indiana communities with tap water, is distributing funds to 14 non-profits across the Hoosier state, including Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.

“We are an active participant in every community we serve in Indiana,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Giving back is an important part of who we are as a company."

The utility, which has offices in Gary, contributed the funds to stock food pantries, provide meals to those suffering economic hardships, buy face masks, supply other personal protective equipment, and furnish social services to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the following stay-at-home orders.

“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever for us to help the organizations that are assisting residents impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Prine said. “We appreciate the work they are doing and are proud to collaborate and support their efforts.”

Indiana American contributed $5,000 to the local Meals on Wheels in Northwest Indiana so it can deliver meals to medically fragile senior citizens who are in a high-risk category for the coronavirus.

The American Water Charitable Foundation, American Water's nonprofit arm, also contributed $100,000 to Feeding America to help furnish meals to the hungry after the pandemic first hit in March. 

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: ‘Riding Shotgun’ with the sheriff coming Sunday

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts