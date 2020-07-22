Indiana American Water donates $25,000 to COVID-19 relief

Indiana American Water is donating $25,000 to various coronavirus relief causes across the state, including in the Calumet Region.
The private, for-profit water utility that supplies many Northwest Indiana communities with tap water, is distributing funds to 14 non-profits across the Hoosier state, including Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana.
“We are an active participant in every community we serve in Indiana,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said. “Giving back is an important part of who we are as a company."
The utility, which has offices in Gary, contributed the funds to stock food pantries, provide meals to those suffering economic hardships, buy face masks, supply other personal protective equipment, and furnish social services to those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the following stay-at-home orders.
“During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever for us to help the organizations that are assisting residents impacted by the COVID-19 public health emergency,” Prine said. “We appreciate the work they are doing and are proud to collaborate and support their efforts.”
Indiana American contributed $5,000 to the local Meals on Wheels in Northwest Indiana so it can deliver meals to medically fragile senior citizens who are in a high-risk category for the coronavirus.
The American Water Charitable Foundation, American Water's nonprofit arm, also contributed $100,000 to Feeding America to help furnish meals to the hungry after the pandemic first hit in March.
