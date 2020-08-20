Indiana American Water donates to COVID-19 relief efforts by Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Indiana American Water donated $5,000 through the American Water Charitable Foundation to help Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana provide COVID-19 relief to the community.

The donation from American Water Charitable Foundation's COVID-19 Response Fund will go to meal delivery to home-bound Northwest Indiana seniors, who are most susceptible to serious and potential deadly complications from the coronavirus that's killed more than 171,000 Americans thus far.

“Indiana American Water and Meals on Wheels share a mission to deliver vital services that support health and safety,” said Justin Mount, Major Account Manager with Indiana American Water. “We appreciate Meals on Wheels’ daily meal delivery to seniors and others in need throughout this pandemic and beyond.”

Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana drops off 1,300 balanced meals a day to people in Lake, Porter, Newton, and Jasper counties, enabling them to stay home and lower their risk of catching or spreading COVID-19. The deliveries by volunteers also double as a wellness check and a friendly visit to sometimes socially isolated seniors.