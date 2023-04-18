Indiana American Water, a private water utility serving many communities in the Calumet Region, donated to disaster relief to help Indiana communities stricken by tornados.

The American Water Charitable Foundation gave $50,000 to relief efforts in some Indiana communities that it serves.

“Indiana American Water, in collaboration with the American Water Charitable Foundation, is pleased to join the ongoing relief efforts across the state of Indiana to support families and communities impacted by the devastating storm and tornadoes,” said Matt Prine, president of Indiana American Water. “We understand how critical clean, safe drinking water is in our daily lives and in times of emergencies. We hope this contribution can provide some assistance and relief to the residents of these affected communities."

Indiana American Water, which has a regional office in Gary and draws water from Lake Michigan, supplied the funding to the Johnson County Community Foundation and Wabash Valley Community Foundation to help communities reeling from the storm damage.

“The American Water Charitable Foundation is pleased to join the many others who have contributed their time and resources to support those impacted by the storms,” said Carrie Williams, president of American Water Charitable Foundation. “We extend our sincere appreciation to the community foundations who help make certain charitable dollars get to where they are needed most.”

Tornados ripped through the state at the end of March, leaving three dead. They caused widespread destruction in Sullivan, a town of about 4,200 on the Illinois state line.

“We are thankful for the generous gift from the American Water Charitable Foundation and Indiana American Water,” said Beth Tevlin, President and CEO of the Wabash Valley Community Foundation. “Our Sullivan County community was devastated by the recent storms and seeing the amazing response from our region and beyond has been truly humbling. We are honored to be working with dedicated Sullivan County volunteers who are leading the long-term recovery efforts to help those whose lives were tragically impacted. One hundred percent of this gift, as well as all other gifts to the ‘Help Sullivan Recover’ fund, will be used to assist with long-term recovery.”

Gov. Eric Holcomb declared states of disaster in Sullivan County and Johnson County just south of Indianapolis, where Whitestown suffered heavy damage.

“We are honored to be the repository for donations for current and continued support to help mitigate the storm damage here in Johnson County,” said Gail Richards, president and CEO of the Johnson County Community Foundation. “Whiteland residents and businesses have suffered incredible damage and continue to assess and dig out of the devastation. The foundation takes our responsibility to support these efforts very seriously and we are committed to providing relief and assistance for these rebuilding efforts for the foreseeable future.”