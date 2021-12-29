Indiana American Water purchases Lowell water utility in biggest purchase in decades

Indiana American Water has purchased the Lowell water utility in the company's largest acquisition in more than two decades.

The wholly owned subsidiary of American Water, an investor-owned utility with operations in 25 states, spent $24.5 million to buy the water utility in south Lake County. It serves about 4,000 residential and business accounts, providing water to Lowell's roughly 11,000 residents.

Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said the company will be better able to hold rates down while making necessary investments and providing operations and management professionals and more customer service and payment options.

“Indiana American Water already provides water service to several nearby communities, so this is a good fit for us and a continuation of our efforts to expand our presence across Indiana,” Prine said.

The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission approved the sale, which closed this week.