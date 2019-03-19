Indiana American Water Co. has reached an agreement with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor that will allow it to raise water rates a total of about 6.4 percent in two annual increases.
According to the company, most residential customers using 4,000 gallons of water each month would see an increase of about 15 cents per month this year, and an additional $2.26 per month next year. Those users rates would increase about 0.4 percent this year and 6.4 percent next year.
The total rate hike would increase revenue by $17.5 million annually.
The settlement must be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission, which is scheduled to meet April 11, with a decision expected by mid-year.
The water rate increase would provide Indiana American a 7.9 percent boost in revenue, which it said is justified in light of the more than $542 million it has invested in its water systems across the state.
“We have made significant investments in aging infrastructure over the last several years to ensure service reliability, water quality and fire protection for our customers across the state, while holding our operating and maintenance expenses relatively flat,” Indiana American Water President Deborah Dewey said in a statement announcing the settlement. “At the same time, we have maintained top-quartile customer service, enhanced our water quality and environmental compliance record, and reduced water loss in our distribution system.
The company's Northwest Indiana District provides water to about 80,000 customers in Gary, Hobart, Merrillville, Chesterton, Burns Harbor, Portage, Porter, South Haven, Winfield, Shorewood Forest and the White Oaks conservancy district in Porter County. Indiana American also supplies water to Schererville, Crown Point, New Chicago and Ogden Dunes through wholesale contracts.
Details on specific rate impacts by district, rate group and customer class will be included in the IURC’s final rate order.
Indiana American had initially proposed a 17.5 percent rate increase. The OUCC, a state agency that represents consumers in utility rate cases, had responded with an analysis that called for a revenue reduction of 7.6 percent, or $16.9 million.
But the OUCC said the settlement provides a balance between the utility's infrastructure needs and fairness to consumers.
“Our legal staff and technical analysts have negotiated with IAWC and all parties to this case to achieve a fair resolution for the utility’s customers,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “Between new evidence presented during the case and the OUCC’s strong support for utility investments in aging, necessary infrastructure, we have come to a mutual resolution.”
The settlement also calls for Indiana American to issue a refund to customers based on the federal Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017. Over a 12-month period starting in July 2020, the typical residential customer will be refunded approximately $19.26, or approximately $1.60 per month. Indiana American Water had previously reduced its rates 4.4 percent as a result of the tax cut.
And, the settlement includes Gary in a low-income pilot program that also includes customers in Muncie and Terre Haute. Qualified residential customers with a standard 5/8-inch meter will receive a discount of 80 percent of their fixed charge every month, if the IURC approves the program.
Several other parties to the rate case approved the settlement. They were the Citizens Action Coalition of Indiana; the Indiana Community Action Association; a group of industrial customers including ArcelorMittal USA, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and Praxair; the municipalities of Crown Point, Schererville and Whiteland, and Sullivan-Vigo Water Corp.
Updates on the case are posted on the OUCC’s website at www.in.gov/oucc/2654.htm.