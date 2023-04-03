The cost of everything is going up, and your water bill might too.

Indiana American Water is looking to raise water rates.

The statewide water utility, which serves customers in Gary, Lake Station, Lowell and many other Northwest Indiana communities, wants to raise bills by $14 per month for an average residential customer using 4,000 gallons a month. The exact rate hike will depend on the community.

The utility, a subsidiary of American Water Co., said it is seeking additional revenue to finance planned investments totaling $875 million in water and wastewater services. The company said part of the rate hike would cover the inflation that's driven up the cost of goods, services and chemicals to treat the water.

“Indiana American Water has made significant investments in aging infrastructure and its treatment and distribution facilities to ensure service reliability, water quality, and fire protection capabilities that help protect customers and the communities we serve,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. “We also remain steadfastly committed to addressing the needs of our most vulnerable customers and have included components in our request to keep their rates affordable.”

The company is seeking $86.7 million in extra revenue a year spread out over three rate hikes that would be phased in. The company last raised rates in 2019.

Indiana American is proposing to provide 1,500 gallons of water at no additional cost above the fixed monthly customer charge, so that customers on fixed incomes who use lower volumes of water can get a "relatively low-cost basic water service." It's also proposing a Universal Affordability Tariff that would provide discounts of between 30% and 80% for different levels of household income.

The rate hike must be approved by the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. People will be able to weigh in at public meetings and by submitting written comments.

American Water supplies water to 14 million people in 24 states and has grown by buying out many municipal water utilities over the years. It has operations across Northwest Indiana, including offices in Gary and a water intake system from Lake Michigan at Ogden Dunes.

For more information, visit www.in.gov/iurc.