urgent

Indiana American Water seeks Environmental Grant Program applicants

Indiana American Water purchases Lowell water utility in biggest purchase in decades

An Indiana American Water tower is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Indiana American Water is seeking applications for its 2023 Environmental Grant Program.

The subsidiary of American Water is looking to finance community projects in its service areas.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

“Everyone plays a role in protecting our nation’s water supplies, and this program encourages municipalities, schools, environmental organizations and civic groups to apply for a grant that will benefit their watersheds and the communities we serve across the state,” said Indiana American Water President Matt Prine. 

The utility, which serves 1.3 million people across the state, funded six watershed projects in Indiana last year. It plans to distribute around $10,000 in grant funding this year and is looking for innovative environmental projects that will restore, protect or otherwise improve groundwater, surface water or watersheds in the communities where it supplies tap water.

The projects must address a source water or watershed protection need that can be completed between the beginning of May and the end of December, Specifically, Indian American is looking for new or expanded projects that can be carried out by two or more organizations partnering together in one of the communities it serves.

Projects will be judged on criteria like clarity, impact, sustainable environmental results and strength of collaboration. The application deadline is March 31. Grantees will be notified by April 30.

For more information, mail Indiana American Water, 153 N. Emerson Avenue, Greenwood, IN 46143, Attn: Joe Loughmiller or visit www.amwater.com/inaw/news-community/environmental-grant-program.

