Indiana American Water to host business and resource expo in Northwest Indiana

Indiana American Water is teaming up with Majestic Star Casino/Spectacle Entertainment and the city of Gary to host a Business and Resource Expo.
The exposition will take place from 1-5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 8 at The Arthouse: A Social Kitchen at 411 E. 5th St. in Gary.
Attendees can learn about doing business with the Indiana American and the casino company in a variety of categories.
“The event will help business owners to connect, position and partner with diverse businesses and to become more aware of upcoming business opportunities,” Indiana American said in a news release. “Attendees will have the opportunity to meet with Tier 1 prime contractors and decision makers at participating organizations.”
Attendees also can link up with other certifying agencies and learn about other business resources in the community.
“This event will enable us to foster and build new relationships between our local, diverse business community, prime suppliers and participating organizations and help everyone better understand our supply and procurement process,” Indiana American Water President Matt Prine said.
“We are making significant investments in our water infrastructure over the next several years, and we want to make sure we have good awareness and supplier diversity throughout that process,” he said.
For more information, visit bit.ly/2llh9ca.